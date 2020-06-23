Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce it has signed a Distribution & Sales Agreement with Vancouver-based Ecotrend Ecologics ("Ecotrend") for exclusive distribution of its Urban Juve product line in wellness channels.

Yield Growth Announces New Canadian Distributor for its Urban Juve Products



Founded in 1986, Ecotrend Ecologics has grown from a one-person operation to a team of more than 50 dedicated professionals. A respected international distributor representing high-quality lifestyle products, Ecotrend has more than 120 unique brands on their roster, managing more than 2,500 retail accounts - including Whole Foods, Well.ca, and Goodness Me - and more than 2,500 professional accounts.

Under the distribution agreement signed on May 20, 2020, Ecotrend will act as the exclusive distributor for the Urban Juve line of personal care products to its network of more than 2,500 natural health food retailers, alternative healthcare practitioners and independent pharmacies in Canada, except for the Pharmasave account, which will be managed directly by Urban Juve. Distribution services will include managing all aspects of the sales relationship and executing marketing of the products, as well as ongoing shipments to active accounts.

"Ecotrend's stellar reputation as a distributor known for quality and integrity is unparalleled within the health and wellness space," says Amber Allen, Head of Sales for Urban Juve. "We are extremely proud to be represented by them and excited by the potential of this partnership to help drive product sales and awareness of the Urban Juve brand among consumers."

"Urban Juve is a quality brand supported by an exceptional and committed team," says John Harrison, founder and CEO of Ecotrend. "All of us at Ecotrend are excited about getting started and are looking forward to building the business in the Canadian natural health sector."

Built on the triple values of people, principles, and planet, Ecotrend's vision is to unite suppliers, customers, and the Ecotrend team with a shared sense of equality, sustainability, and new standards of ethics in business. With a deep commitment to global responsibility, Ecotrend received its Climate Smart certification in 2011 and its B Corp certification in 2019. Climate Smart, a government-approved program, requires a detailed annual assessment of all aspects of a company's carbon footprint, and Ecotrend has committed itself to the required level of environmental stewardship. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose as a means to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) is a phytoceutical and consumer packaged goods company that develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization, including over 20 products that are now for sale through e-commerce or brick and mortar retail stores. It is currently launching several hand sanitizer products in response to COVID-19. It has 14 patent applications filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. Its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is developing intellectual property in the emerging area of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

