Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-commerce website for subsidiary brand, Urban Juve, powered by leading ecommerce platform, Shopify.





Yield Growth Launches Shopify Online Store to Bolster Direct to Consumer Sales



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/60253_boss2.jpg

The online store features the complete Urban Juve plant-based collection as well as select other products, such as Antler's natural deodorant for men and Urban Juve's hand sanitizers.

The optimized online store offers a seamless browsing and purchase experience, richer and more robust product content, a range of payment options including Paypal and Apple Pay, as well as key post-purchase automations and marketing programs designed to increase repeat sales.

"Launching a refreshed and optimized ecommerce site is a key strategic project for Urban Juve. It not only improves the customers' experience with our brand, but is a solid platform upon which we can now develop and expand conversion-driven marketing programs such as influencer and affiliate programs, subscription models, and more," said Karla Cheon, Vice President of Marketing for Yield Growth. "This initiative, combined with web traffic-generation efforts, will provide quality customer data for Urban Juve to nurture its loyal and growing customer base who are seeking plant-based alternatives for their skin."

The launch of the optimized UrbanJuve.com on Shopify, the launch of Urban Juve on Amazon.ca and the soon to launch Amazon.com listings are key components of the Company's strategic plan to invest in and grow direct to consumer sales.

The Company is pleased to offer a 15% discount (using code: INVESTOR15) in celebration of the launch, valid until July 31st, 2020.

Shopify has become the second largest online shopping destination second only to Amazon, as reported by The Observer in September 2019.

The U.S. department of commerce reported that retail e-commerce sales for the first quarter of 2020 reached $146.6 billion, an increase of 14.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Consumers spent $601.75 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2019, up 14.9% from $523.64 billion in 2018, also according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is an increase over 2018's growth, which was up 13.6% from 2017.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a phytoceutical and consumer packaged goods company that develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization, with over 20 products, including a hand sanitizer, that are now for sale through e-commerce or brick and mortar retail stores. It has 14 patent applications to protect its extraction methods and wellness formulas and it is in the early stages of research and development of plant based topicals for prevention or treatment of infectious disease. The Global Wellness Institute reports the global wellness industry is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. Its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is developing intellectual property in the emerging area of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

