THE YIELD GROWTH CORP.

(BOSS)
Yield Growth Opens Pre-Orders for Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer
NE
04/16Yield Growth to Begin Online Orders for Hand Sanitizer Next Week
NE
04/14Yield Growth Files for Health Canada Approval of Urban Juve Pain Balm
NE
Yield Growth Opens Pre-Orders for Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer

04/21/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) -  The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") announces that its Urban Juve hand sanitizer spray is now available for pre-order in Canada online at UrbanJuve.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/54674_yieldgrowthimageresized.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/54674_PR_WEB_UJ_Hand%20Sani%20Order%20Now.jpg

Manufacturing is set to begin by the end of April in Canada and products are expected to begin shipping in May. Retail orders are now being accepted by Urban Juve for stores in Canada.

"Given the urgent need for this product to help combat the spread of COVID-19, our team moved mountains to bring it to market in record time," says Tamara Melck, Yield Growth Chief Operating Officer. "The team's passion and heart for getting more sanitizer into the hands of those who so desperately need it galvanized their hard work and tireless efforts. We are all proud and grateful to play even a small role in keeping people healthy and safe during this crisis."

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 and 2025 according to a new report from Aritzon, with sales this year expected to reach US $11 billion in 2020, a 600% increase over last year. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a standard household good.

Yield Growth plans to donate 1,000 units from the first production batch of its hand sanitizers to health care workers on the front lines.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

