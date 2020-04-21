Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") announces that its Urban Juve hand sanitizer spray is now available for pre-order in Canada online at UrbanJuve.com.





Yield Growth Opens Pre-Orders for Urban Juve Hand Sanitizer”



Manufacturing is set to begin by the end of April in Canada and products are expected to begin shipping in May. Retail orders are now being accepted by Urban Juve for stores in Canada.

"Given the urgent need for this product to help combat the spread of COVID-19, our team moved mountains to bring it to market in record time," says Tamara Melck, Yield Growth Chief Operating Officer. "The team's passion and heart for getting more sanitizer into the hands of those who so desperately need it galvanized their hard work and tireless efforts. We are all proud and grateful to play even a small role in keeping people healthy and safe during this crisis."

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019 and 2025 according to a new report from Aritzon, with sales this year expected to reach US $11 billion in 2020, a 600% increase over last year. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a standard household good.

Yield Growth plans to donate 1,000 units from the first production batch of its hand sanitizers to health care workers on the front lines.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

