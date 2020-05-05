Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The York Water Company    YORW

THE YORK WATER COMPANY

(YORW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/05 10:34:04 am
41.41 USD   +2.15%
10:19aYORK WATER : 598th Consecutive Dividend
PU
09:53aYORK WATER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aYORK WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

York Water : 598th Consecutive Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:19am EDT

News Release

The York Water Company

130 East Market Street

York, PA 17401

Contact:

JT Hand, President & CEO

or

Matthew E. Poff, Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

717-845-3601

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE YORK WATER COMPANY DECLARES 598thDIVIDEND

York, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2020:The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors at their May 4thmeeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1802 per share. The dividend is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders as of record date June 30, 2020.

This is the 598thconsecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company. York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 200 years. This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof.

###

Disclaimer

The York Water Company published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE YORK WATER COMPANY
10:19aYORK WATER : 598th Consecutive Dividend
PU
09:53aYORK WATER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aYORK WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09:31aThe York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings
GL
04/16YORK WATER : Felton Borough Wastewater System Acquisition
PU
04/06YORK WATER : Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/06THE YORK WATER COMPANY : 's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Virtual Forma..
AQ
03/20YORK WATER : EITC Charitable Giving
PU
03/10YORK WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/10YORK WATER : 2019 Earnings
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,1 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 9,68x
Capitalization 528 M
Chart THE YORK WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The York Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE YORK WATER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 53,00  $
Last Close Price 40,57  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Thomas Hand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George W. Hodges Chairman
Mark A. Wheeler Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Matthew E. Poff CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark J. Hardman Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE YORK WATER COMPANY-12.01%528
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.13%21 578
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.86%13 595
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.32%3 878
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.38%3 596
SJW GROUP-17.25%1 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group