York Water : 598th Consecutive Dividend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE YORK WATER COMPANY DECLARES 598thDIVIDEND

York, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2020:The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors at their May 4thmeeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1802 per share. The dividend is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders as of record date June 30, 2020.

This is the 598thconsecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company. York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 200 years. This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof.

