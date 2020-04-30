Log in
The9 Limited : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

04/30/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2020. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2019-301050760.html

SOURCE The9 Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
