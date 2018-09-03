Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The9 : Announces Share Exchange Transaction

09/03/2018 | 05:17am CEST

Shanghai, China, September 3, 2018 --The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (the 'Company' or 'The9'), an established Internet company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Leading Choice Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong ('Leading Choice'), and the shareholder of Leading Choice for the issuance and sale of 21,000,000 ordinary shares (which equals to 7,000,000 American Depositary Shares) of the Company, par value of US$0.01, to Leading Choice at US$0.714 per ordinary share (which equals to US$2.14 per American Depositary Share), in exchange for a minority equity interest in Leading Choice as consideration (the 'Transaction'). The completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 has stepped into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates its proprietary mobile games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Games, Audition mobile, Fashion Pop and Q Jiang San Guo.

About Leading Choice

Leading Choice is operating under the brand name 'Easyhashing' and is engaged in the sales and system installation of assembled cryptocurrency mining equipment and provision of cryptocurrency mining equipment hosting and operating services. Leading Choice has four hosting facilities in Hong Kong (www.easyhashing.com).

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Connie Sun
Investor Relations Specialist
The9 Limited
Tel: +86 (21) 5172-9990
Email: IR@corp.the9.com

Website: http://www.corp.the9.com/

Disclaimer

The9 Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 03:16:03 UTC
