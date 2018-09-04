The9 : Announces Share Purchase Plan by Chairman and CEO

Shanghai, China, September 4, 2018 --The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ('The9'), an established Internet company, today announced that the Chairman and CEO Mr. Jun Zhu has entered into a share purchase plan to purchase The9's American depositary shares ('ADSs') from the open market in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Mr. Jun Zhu plans to purchase US$3 million worth of The9's ADSs in this share purchase plan.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 has stepped into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates its proprietary mobile games including the CrossFire New Mobile Games, Audition mobile, Fashion Pop and Q Jiang San Guo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'considers,' and similar statements. Among other things, statements about the potential transactions may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, The9's ability to license, develop or acquire online games that are appealing to users, The9's ability to retain existing players and attract new players, The9's ability to anticipate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and respond to competitive market conditions, political and economic policies of the Chinese government, the laws and regulations governing the online game industry, information disseminated over the Internet and Internet content providers in China, intensified government regulation of Internet cafes, and other risks and uncertainties outlined in The9's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. The9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

