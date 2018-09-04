Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  The9 Limited    

THE9 LIMITED
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The9 : Announces Share Purchase Plan by Chairman and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:09am CEST

Shanghai, China, September 4, 2018 --The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ('The9'), an established Internet company, today announced that the Chairman and CEO Mr. Jun Zhu has entered into a share purchase plan to purchase The9's American depositary shares ('ADSs') from the open market in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Mr. Jun Zhu plans to purchase US$3 million worth of The9's ADSs in this share purchase plan.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 has stepped into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates its proprietary mobile games including the CrossFire New Mobile Games, Audition mobile, Fashion Pop and Q Jiang San Guo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'considers,' and similar statements. Among other things, statements about the potential transactions may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, The9's ability to license, develop or acquire online games that are appealing to users, The9's ability to retain existing players and attract new players, The9's ability to anticipate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and respond to competitive market conditions, political and economic policies of the Chinese government, the laws and regulations governing the online game industry, information disseminated over the Internet and Internet content providers in China, intensified government regulation of Internet cafes, and other risks and uncertainties outlined in The9's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. The9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Connie Sun
Investor Relations Specialist
The9 Limited
Tel: +86 (21) 5172-9990
Email: IR@corp.the9.com

Website: http://www.corp.the9.com/

Disclaimer

The9 Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 04:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE9 LIMITED
06:09aTHE9 : Announces Share Purchase Plan by Chairman and CEO
PU
09/03THE9 : Announces Share Exchange Transaction
PU
2013THE9 LIMITED : Chairman & CEO Purchases 200,000 Company Shares in the Open Marke..
PU
2013THE9 LIMITED : Announces the Status of its Share Repurchase Program
PU
2012THE9 LIMITED : Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program
PU
2012THE9 LIMITED : held Annual General Meeting on October 19, 2012
PU
2012THE9 LIMITED : Reports First and Second Quarter 2012 Unaudited Financial Results
PU
2012ADR REPORT : ADRs Fall On China, Euro-Zone Macro Worries
DJ
More news
Chart THE9 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The9 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Lau President
George Lai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yue Dong Chief Technology Officer
Davin Alexander MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE9 LIMITED53.21%0
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE21.66%15 203
HASBRO9.26%12 606
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT44.47%12 244
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC13.82%8 609
CD PROJEKT SA110.85%5 340
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.