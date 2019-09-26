Log in
THE9 LIMITED (ADR)

(NCTY)
Keppel Land China Acquires 100% of Several Subsidiaries of The9 Limited for CNY493 Million

09/26/2019

By Yi Wei Wong

Keppel Land China, the Chinese arm of Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG), will acquire 100% equity interests in several wholly-owned subsidiaries of The9 for 493 million yuan ($69.1 million), the company said Friday.

The acquisition gives Keppel Land China ownership of Zhangjiang Micro-electronic Port Block #3, a commercial building located within a business park in Shanghai that is dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.83% 6.06 End-of-day quote.2.19%
THE9 LIMITED (ADR) 0.00% 1.02 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.1268 Delayed Quote.3.76%
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Lau President
George Lai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Davin Alexander MacKenzie Independent Director
Ka Keung Yeung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE9 LIMITED (ADR)-0.97%47
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD16.43%42 140
NEXON CO LTD-2.68%11 131
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 973
ZYNGA INC53.69%5 687
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%5 424
