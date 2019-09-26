Keppel Land China Acquires 100% of Several Subsidiaries of The9 Limited for CNY493 Million

By Yi Wei Wong



Keppel Land China, the Chinese arm of Keppel Corp. Ltd. (BN4.SG), will acquire 100% equity interests in several wholly-owned subsidiaries of The9 for 493 million yuan ($69.1 million), the company said Friday.

The acquisition gives Keppel Land China ownership of Zhangjiang Micro-electronic Port Block #3, a commercial building located within a business park in Shanghai that is dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com