The9 Limited : Signs Definitive Agreement with Kapler Pte. Ltd

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that its subsidiaries have signed a definitive agreement with Kapler Pte. Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a multi-business company providing solutions for sustainable urbanization with key businesses in property, infrastructure and investments (the "Kapler"), pursuant to which 100% equity interest in several subsidiaries of the Company in China, including China The9 Interactive (Shanghai) Ltd. and The9 Computer Technology Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., that collectively own Zhangjiang Micro-electronic Port Block #3 will be sold to Kapler in exchange for consideration of RMB493 million (the "Transaction"). The completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and payment schedules, and majority of the consideration will be used by the Company to repay certain senior secured convertible notes issued and sold by the Company in December 2015.

