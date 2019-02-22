Log in
THEMAC Resources : 02/22/2019 THEMAC Resources Group is pleased to announce that it has been granted the Groundwater Discharge Permit.

02/22/2019 | 07:12pm EST

THEMAC Granted Groundwater Discharge Permit

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - (January 25, 2019) - THEMAC Resources Group Limited(TSX VENTURE:MAC) ('THEMAC' or the 'Company'), through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Mexico Copper Corporation (NMCC), has been granted a Groundwater Discharge Permit bythe New MexicoEnvironment Department (NMED). The purpose of a Groundwater Permit is to protect the environmental quality of New Mexico's groundwater resources as mandated by the Water Quality Act and the New Mexico Ground and Surface Water Protection Regulations.

The Company submitted a final application for a Groundwater Discharge Permit in October 2015. After two years of review, NMED published a proposed Discharge Permit for the Copper Flat Mine in February 2018.NMED invited public review and comment on the draft Discharge Permit and held five days of public hearingon the proposed Permitin September. In addition to the hearings, the NMED also provided an opportunity for the public to submit written commenton the proposed permit. Verbal and written comments were collected by NMED and consideredwhen writing the Permit for the Copper Flat Mine.

The Groundwater Discharge Permit is one of several permits needed for the Copper Flat Mine. Currently, the Company has received an Air Quality New Source Review Permit and a Groundwater Discharge Permit, both from the New Mexico Environment Department. The Company's application for a Mining Permit, issued by the Mines and Minerals Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, has been determined to be technically approvable by the Agency and the required public hearing has been held. In addition to State Permits, a status update posted on the BLM website states the Agency is moving forward with a Final EIS; however progress on the EIS has been affected by the ongoing partial shutdown of several federal agencies.

THEMAC CEO Andrew Maloney notes 'We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in the permitting process and look forward to working with the NMED to ensure that all requirements are metduring the operation of Copper Flat. We benefited from the work of our world class experts who prepared and supported this permit application and know that this effort was successful in large part due to the dedication and perseverance of our entire team. Copper Flat mining and reclamation plans are backed by strong science and a commitment to responsible stewardship; we are happy to see this recognized in NMED's granting of DP-1840 and to have this tangible progress towards securing all necessary permits for the Mine.'

About THEMAC Resources Group Limited THEMAC is a copper development company with a strong management team and as of May 18, 2011, a 100% ownership interest in the Copper Flat copper-molybdenum-gold-silver project in New Mexico, USA. We are continuing to advance the closed copper mine, Copper Flat, in Sierra County, New Mexico, toward production with innovation and a sustainable approach to mining development and production, local economic opportunities, and the best reclamation practices for our unique environment. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (ticker: MAC) and has issued share capital of 79,400,122 common shares (fully diluted share capital 93,425,316).

For more information please visit www.themacresourcesgroup.comor review the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information contact:

THEMAC Resources Group Limited

Andrew Maloney

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 505.382.5770

www.themacresourcesgroup.com

Disclaimer

Themac Resources Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 00:11:08 UTC
