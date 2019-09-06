THEMAC Resources Group Announces Significant Regulatory Decisions for the Copper Flat Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEMAC Resources Group Limited (TSX VENTURE:MAC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Mexico Copper Corporation (NMCC), is pleased to announce two significant and positive regulatory decisions for its Copper Flat Mine Project in Sierra County, New Mexico.



BLM Issues Decision on the Copper Flat Mine Project FEIS

Project recognized as a great example of working collaboratively with the State of New Mexico, industry and local communities to sustainably develop public land resources

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on August 22, 2019, issued a positive decision on the Copper Flat Copper Mine Project (Project).

The BLM decision approves a mine alternative from the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that matches plans used for permit applications filed with the State. The FEIS was prepared in conjunction with several cooperating state agencies including: the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; the New Mexico Environment Department; the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department; and the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer. The FEIS, released to the public in April 2019 following nearly eight years of study, analyzed the potential environmental effects for several different alternatives.

The BLM decision approves open pit mining and 30,000 tons per day mineral processing by sulfide flotation at the Company’s Copper Flat Property in Sierra County, NM. Through the EIS, the BLM determined that implementation of the approved alternative along with Company commitments to environmental monitoring and protection measures will not cause unnecessary or undue degradation of public lands and the Agency has determined the decision is consistent with other applicable legal requirements.

In announcing the decision, the BLM recognized that the Copper Flat Mine will enhance economic development by creating jobs and enabling community growth.

The full Copper Flat FEIS and Record Of Decision are available for viewing at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/planAndProjectSite.do?methodName=dispatchToPatternPage¤tPageId=112703

Copper Flat Mine Groundwater Discharge Permit Upheld After Two-Day Appeal Hearing

Decision rejects first-ever appeals of a discharge permit since Copper Rule adopted in 2013

The New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission (WQCC) has announced a decision to affirm the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) issuance of a groundwater discharge permit for the Copper Flat Mine.

On August 13, the WQCC heard arguments and responses to Commission questioning from attorneys with New Mexico Copper Corporation and NMED as well as from two petitioners opposed to the groundwater discharge permit.

The petitioners filed two administrative appeals asking the WQCC to review the groundwater discharge permit (DP-1840) granted by NMED to Copper Flat Mine in Sierra County. The petitioners argued six separate points and requested a reversal of the permit or a remand to the Environment Department to either deny the permit or impose additional conditions.

However, after the hearing the Commission passed a motion unanimously upholding Copper Flat’s discharge permit without change. All thirteen members of the Commission present at the hearing voted in favor of the positions advanced by NMCC and NMED in defending against the two appeals.

With this decision, the WQCC rejected what was the first ever appeals of a comprehensive discharge permit issued for new copper mining facilities under the Commission’s detailed and technically stringent Copper Rule that was adopted in 2013.

“We are very happy with this pair of decisions. These actions, taken by two independent agencies at the federal and state level, show that our commitment to protection of the environment is real. We have prepared our plans and permit applications with great care and followed the rigorous requirements of federal and state rules, including the New Mexico Copper Rule that provides significant groundwater protection,” said Jeff Smith, Chief Operating Officer of THEMAC Resources Group Limited and New Mexico Copper Corporation.

About THEMAC Resources Group Limited

THEMAC is a copper development company with a strong management team and as of May 18, 2011, a 100% ownership interest in the Copper Flat copper-molybdenum-gold-silver project in New Mexico, USA. We are continuing to advance the closed copper mine, Copper Flat, in Sierra County, New Mexico, toward production with innovation and a sustainable approach to mining development and production, local economic opportunities, and the best reclamation practices for our unique environment. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (ticker: MAC) and has issued share capital of 79,400,122 common shares (fully diluted share capital 93,064,866).

For more information please visit www.themacresourcesgroup.com or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain information that constitutes forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including statements regarding planned work on the Copper Flat Property. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the availability of funds to complete work programs and studies, and other factors described above. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information contact:

THEMAC Resources Group Limited

Andrew Maloney

Phone: +44 7539 466703