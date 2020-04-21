THERADIAG: Information on the Annual General Meeting to Be Held in Closed Session on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specialized in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, hereby confirms the holding of its Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020 at 2:00pm and the associated guidelines, including the availability of online voting via the VOTACCESS platform.

In the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Theradiag has decided, on exceptional basis, to hold its Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm in closed session, without shareholders being physically present, in accordance with Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 on the holding of General Meetings, adopted by the French government in accordance with the authorization granted to it by Emergency Law 2020-290 of March 23, 2020.

Shareholders are reminded that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) strongly encourages them to exercise their voting right, which is a fundamental prerogative of a shareholder, and to exercise it exclusively by remote voting prior to the General Meeting when the meeting is held in closed session.

Holding of the General Meeting in closed session, without shareholders being physically present

All necessary logistics have been put in place to ensure the proper conduct of the Annual General Meeting, taking the current health situation into account:

- Shareholders can attend the live presentation of the General Meeting by conference call in addition to a presentation that will be available for donwload on the Company’s website. The procedure is as follows:

To take part, please dial +33 1 70 71 01 59

followed by participant code: 25 46 53 63 #

The presentation will be available on the Company website under this section

https://www.theradiag.com/category/presentations-financieres/

- With regards to written questions, given that it will not be possible to ask questions during the AGM, Theradiag recommends that shareholders wishing to do so should send their written questions, once they have received the notice of meeting, together with a shareholding certificate, preferably by email (AG@theradiag.com). Written questions will be taken into account if they are received no later than the fourth business day prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. Thursday, May 7, 2020 by midnight, Paris time.

Voting procedures at the General Meeting

Under these conditions, the Company’s shareholders are invited to exercise their voting right prior to the General Meeting in accordance with the arrangements below:

The VOTACCESS online voting platform is available and should be prioritized. For this purpose, the Company informs its shareholders that, for the first time, Theradiag has set up an online voting system. The VOTACCESS secure platform will be open from Wednesday, April 29, 2020 until 3:00pm on May 13, 2020. However, shareholders are strongly recommended not to wait until the last minute to enter their voting instructions.

- For holders of registered shares: on the secure VOTACCESS platform available via the OLIS Actionnaire website at: https://www.nomi.olisnet.com. Shareholders can log in to their account using the usual username indicated on the Single Form sent with the notice of meeting brochure, and their usual password;

- For holders of bearer shares: via the web portal of the account-holding institution that manages the shares registered in the account in bearer form. Shareholders must log in using their usual username and password and then follow the instructions displayed on the screen. Only holders of bearer shares whose account-holding institution has joined the VOTACCESS system will be able to access it.

You can also vote by post.

- For holders of registered shares: by filling out the voting form and sending it to CACEIS in the prepaid envelope enclosed with the notice of meeting or to the Company’s head office. Theradiag, 14 rue Ambroise Croizat, CS 90136 Croissy Beaubourg, 77435 Marne-la-Vallée, to be received three days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. by Monday, May 11, 2020 inclusive. Lastly, you can use the email address: AG@theradiag.com.

- For holders of bearer shares: the postal voting form is available on the Company’s website and must be completed and returned to the account-holding institution that manages securities which are credited to securities accounts in bearer form. The form must be received three days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. by Monday, May 11, 2020. Please note that holders of bearer shares must ensure that the shareholding certificate issued by their financial intermediary is attached to their voting form. Lastly, the form may be sent with the name, number of shares, bank and the city where the branch is located by email, only if accompanied by their shareholding certificate to theradiag@newcap.eu

Chairman or third-party’s proxy at the General Meeting

- Proxy to the Chairman : via the online VOTACCESS platform or by post or by post according to the methods described above ;

- Proxy to a third party: via the VOTACCESS internet platform or if the shareholder's account-holding institution is not connected to the VOTACCESS website:

For holders of registered shares : send an email to the following email address:

ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. This email must contain the following information: name of the issuer concerned, date of the annual general meeting, surname, first name, address, bank references of the principal as well as the surname, first name and address of the proxy and must be received within the legal deadlines;

: send an email to the following email address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. This email must contain the following information: name of the issuer concerned, date of the annual general meeting, surname, first name, address, bank references of the principal as well as the surname, first name and address of the proxy and must be received within the legal deadlines; For holders of bearer shares : ask their financial intermediary who manages their securities account to send a written confirmation by email to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com within the legal deadlines.

In this context, please note that no admission card may be sent to shareholders who request one. All the exact voting procedures are indicated in the notice of meeting published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on April 8, 2020, available on the Company’s website.

Provision of documents relating to the Annual General Meeting

All documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are being made available for shareholders on the Company’s website (https://www.theradiag.com/assemblee-generale). For any question regarding the voting arrangements, please contact the Investor Relations department by email at theradiag@newcap.eu.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is a key moment for your Company.

Your participation matters. It gives you the opportunity to contribute, through your vote,

to Theradiag’s corporate mission.

Financial calendar:

- Annual General Meeting, May 14, 2020

- H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

- H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

