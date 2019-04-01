THERADIAG : Signs a Development and Distribution Agreement with IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS

Regulatory News:
THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER),
a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and
theranostics, today announced the signature of an agreement giving it
access to the latest generation IDS-i10® analyzer from Immunodiagnostic
Systems (IDS), a specialist manufacturer of diagnostic test kits and
instruments for the clinical market. IDS will also market TRACKER® kits
in 33 countries, including Germany and the whole of Latin America.
THERADIAG is launching the development of its innovative TRACKER®
biotherapy monitoring products on the new IDS-i10® technology platform
from IDS
Manufactured by IDS for Theradiag, this latest-generation automated
analyzer will be the first to be able to receive the biotherapy
monitoring products. This innovative Chemiluminescence based technology
platform is entirely automated and offers continuous loading. It allows
random access analysis and can be integrated into laboratory automation
systems.
Theradiag, drawing on its R&D experience, is launching a massive
commercial development program for its TRACKER® tests, dedicated to
biotherapy monitoring on the IDS-i10® platform, thus strengthening its
position as the leader in this field.
TRACKER® tests allow clinicians to monitor and optimize biotherapy
treatments. Close monitoring of blood levels of a drug and of the levels
of anti-drug antibodies is considered as essential in biological
treatments in a large number of clinical situations, and helps meet the
emerging needs of personalized medicine.
The development of TRACKER® tests, in their current Elisa format (LISA
TRACKER®) and then in the CLIA format for the IDS-i10®, represents an
unmatched advantage. Analysis laboratories will be able to produce
continuous results with reduced turnaround times, thus giving clinicians
tangible advantages in their therapeutic decision-making.
Theradiag will market this instrument and the associated reagents under
its own brand across its network, which is already highly experienced in
biotherapy monitoring.
IDS will be responsible for the distribution of THERADIAG’s
innovative TRACKER® range for the IDS-i10® in 33 countries
IDS will distribute the biotherapy monitoring range under the THERADIAG
brand in 33 countries where Theradiag does not already have distribution
agreements and/or where IDS already has a base of installed equipment.
These countries include Germany and others in Europe, the whole of Latin
America and countries in the Middle East. Theradiag’s already
substantial international presence is thus enhanced. The agreement will
begin, with immediate effect, with the marketing of the LISA TRACKER®
range in countries where CE labeling applies, and then be extended to
all territories in line with CLIA development and the receipt of the
necessary regulatory approvals.
“I am delighted to have concluded this agreement with IDS, which will
become our exclusive distributor in 33 new countries for our innovative
range of biotherapy monitoring products. We are very pleased that,
thanks to the latest generation of instrumentation from IDS and the
quality improvements it brings, we will once again bring significant
benefits to this market. We believe that this solution, providing
laboratories with greater flexibility and efficiency, meets a new need
for our clients and offers a solid opportunity for growth, particularly
in regions where we had not previously been represented.” commented
Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag.
“Against
a background of rapid development in biotherapies, Theradiag is
developing diagnosis and monitoring tests which help improve treatment
regimes and offer clinical and pharmaco-economic benefits. The
continuous improvement in Theradiag’s contribution to this field is
unquestionable. The launch of this new automated system to work with the
TRACKER® range of reagents represents a major step forward.”
Jaap Stuut, Chief Executive Officer of IDS added “We are pleased to
add Theradiag to our instrumentation partners. We believe the agreement
once again shows the attractiveness of IDS automation for assay
developers from different diagnostic areas, and are additionally excited
to work with Theradiag on developing sales of their Tracker products”.
About Theradiag
Capitalizing on its expertise in the
distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic
tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining
treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in
the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus
participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors
the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy
and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the
Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter
theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with
biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and
has over 60 employees.
For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com
About IDS
IDS is a specialist in vitro diagnostic solution
provider to the clinical laboratory market. IDS develops, manufactures
and markets innovative immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser
technologies to provide improved diagnostic outcomes for patients. More
information can be found at www.idsplc.com
