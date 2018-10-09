Log in
Theradiag : Evolution of Theradiag's Governance

10/09/2018 | 08:31am CEST

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, announces the departure of Michel Finance, Theradiag’s Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his duties as Chief Executive Officer until December 31th 2018 to allow for the transition with his successor, whose recruitment is already underway and of whom the name will be announced as soon as possible.

Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of THERADIAG, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Michel for his ongoing commitment to Theradiag over the years and express my gratitude. »

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 65 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8,95 M
EBIT 2018 -1,00 M
Net income 2018 -1,00 M
Finance 2018 3,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 10,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Finance Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Tobelem Chairman
Ermis Parussini Director-Operations, Research & Development
Fabienne François Director-Administration & Finance
Pierre Armand Morgon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERADIAG-45.82%12
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-37.41%3 366
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-41.55%1 443
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC36.38%1 104
INVITAE CORP--.--%996
CAREDX INC229.56%961
