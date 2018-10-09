Theradiag : Evolution of Theradiag's Governance

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER)
(ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in
theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, announces the departure of Michel
Finance, Theradiag’s Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his duties
as Chief Executive Officer until December 31th 2018 to allow
for the transition with his successor, whose recruitment is already
underway and of whom the name will be announced as soon as possible.
Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of THERADIAG, said: "On
behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Michel for his
ongoing commitment to Theradiag over the years and express my gratitude.
»
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005682/en/