Theradiag : Evolution of Theradiag's Governance

The Board of Directors of THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, announces the departure of Michel Finance, Theradiag’s Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his duties as Chief Executive Officer until December 31th 2018 to allow for the transition with his successor, whose recruitment is already underway and of whom the name will be announced as soon as possible.

Gérard Tobelem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of THERADIAG, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Michel for his ongoing commitment to Theradiag over the years and express my gratitude. »

