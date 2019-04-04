Theradiag : and HOB Biotech Settle Their Legal Dispute

Regulatory News:
THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER),
a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and
theranostics, announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement
with HOB Biotech to end their legal dispute.
In 2015, HOB Biotech and Theradiag signed a series of agreements
designed to organize a commercial cooperation between the two companies.
Due to difficulties in the implementation of such cooperation, Theradiag
was unable to distribute the agreed products in Europe or to market its
reagents in China. Therefore, Theradiag initiated in 2018 legal
proceedings in Singapore against HOB Biotech.
In consideration for Theradiag's withdrawal of such proceedings, the
settlement agreement provides that HOB Biotech will pay to Theradiag, as
final settlement of any amount that may be claimed, a global amount of
six hundred and fifty thousand (650,000) euros, including the buyback of
instruments that Theradiag purchased from HOB Biotech. This amount was
paid by HOB Biotech immediately after the execution of the settlement
agreement and Theradiag is accordingly withdrawing its action in
Singapore. As a result, Theradiag and HOB Biotech are no longer bound by
any of their obligations under the 2015 agreements.
Next financial press release
Interim 2019 revenue on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after market close
About Theradiag
Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and
manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and
develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that
measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune
diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development
of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of
treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug
resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range
(CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic
solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with
biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and
has over 60 employees.
For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005541/en/