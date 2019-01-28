Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theranexus : THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

01/28/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Lyon, January 28, 2019 – Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurological diseases, and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2019. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

 

February 13, 2019 : Cash position as at December 31th 2018

April 29, 2019 : 2018 Year-End Results (before opening market)

May 13, 2019 : Cash position as at March 31th 2019

June 20, 2019 : Annual Shareholders Meeting

July 9, 2019 : Cash position as at June 30th 2019

September 26, 2019 : 2019 Half-Year Results

October 15, 2019 : Cash position as at September 30th 2019

 

Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following events:

 

April 4, 2019 : Market Solutions Forum by ESN, Paris

April 9 & 10, 2019 : Midcap Event Portzamparc, Paris

April 16 & 17, 2019 : CF&B SmallCap Event, Paris

May 14 & 15, 2019 : Large & MidCap Event (Midcap partners), Paris

June 18 & 19, 2019 : CF&B Spring European Midcap, Paris

September 20, 2019 : CF&B Midcap Event, Amsterdam

October 14 & 15, 2019 : CF&B European MidCap Event, Paris

December, 2019 : CF&B Midcap Event, Geneva (exact date to be confirmed)

 

 

ABOUT THERANEXUS
 
 
Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as “glial cells”) in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.
The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
 

 

 

 
Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Financial and Administrative Director
investisseurs@theranexus.fr		  
 
 
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75
theranexus@actus.fr
 
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr		  

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56859-pr-theranexus_agenda-2019_-vdef-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
