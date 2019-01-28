Theranexus : THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

Lyon, January 28, 2019 – Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurological diseases, and a pioneer in the development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2019. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
February 13, 2019 : Cash position as at December 31th 2018
April 29, 2019 : 2018 Year-End Results (before opening market)
May 13, 2019 : Cash position as at March 31th 2019
June 20, 2019 : Annual Shareholders Meeting
July 9, 2019 : Cash position as at June 30th 2019
September 26, 2019 : 2019 Half-Year Results
October 15, 2019 : Cash position as at September 30th 2019
Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following events:
April 4, 2019 : Market Solutions Forum by ESN, Paris
April 9 & 10, 2019 : Midcap Event Portzamparc, Paris
April 16 & 17, 2019 : CF&B SmallCap Event, Paris
May 14 & 15, 2019 : Large & MidCap Event (Midcap partners), Paris
June 18 & 19, 2019 : CF&B Spring European Midcap, Paris
September 20, 2019 : CF&B Midcap Event, Amsterdam
October 14 & 15, 2019 : CF&B European MidCap Event, Paris
December, 2019 : CF&B Midcap Event, Geneva (exact date to be confirmed)
|ABOUT THERANEXUS
Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as “glial cells”) in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator.
This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.
The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).
