TherapeuticsMD : Announces Multiple Presentations Related to IMVEXXY® and BIJUVA® at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the North American Menopause Society

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced the schedule of two oral presentations and five posters that will be presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) being held on September 25-28, 2019, related to IMVEXXY® (estradiol vaginal inserts) and BIJUVA® (estradiol and progesterone capsules).

“We are excited to report results from the REPLENISH Phase 3 trial for BIJUVA that show improvements in several sleep parameters, including sleep disturbances, in menopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms taking BIJUVA as compared to placebo. In addition, we will present data for BIJUVA showing a consistency of effect for improvements in the frequency and severity of vasomotor symptoms in different subpopulations, regardless of age or body mass index,” said TherapeuticsMD Chief Medical Officer Sebastian Mirkin, M.D.

Additionally, two oral presentations will review the growth of the vulvar vaginal atrophy (VVA) market and patient acceptability data, including patient satisfaction and preference, for IMVEXXY.

The posters and presentations will be made available on the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.therapeuticsmd.com.

Oral Presentations

Date: September 27, 2019

Time: 4:15 - 4:30 pm

Title: Growth of the Vulvar Vaginal Atrophy (VVA) Therapy Market

Date: September 27, 2019

Time: 4:30 - 4:45 pm

Title: Postmenopausal Women Using a Softgel Estradiol Vaginal Insert to Treat Moderate-to-Severe Dyspareunia were Satisfied with it and Preferred it over a Previous Therapy

Posters

Date: September 25, 2019

Time: 6:00 - 7:00 pm

Title: Uterine Bleeding Rates with Hormone Therapies in Menopausal Women with Vasomotor Symptoms (Poster P-55)

Title: Baseline Estradiol Levels in Postmenopausal Women (Poster P-11)

Title: Nonsmokers May Benefit from Lower Doses of an Oral 17β-Estradiol/Progesterone Capsule — Data from the REPLENISH Trial (Poster P-12)

Title: Oral 17β-Estradiol/Progesterone (E2/P4) Improved Sleep Outcomes in the REPLENISH Trial (Poster P-31)

Title: E2/P4 Capsules Effectively Treat Vasomotor Symptoms Irrespective of Age and BMI (Poster P-6)

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including indication and Boxed WARNING, for IMVEXXY and BIJUVA as follows:

IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) at https://imvexxy.com/pi.pdf

BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone capsules) at https://www.bijuva.com/pi.pdf

INDICATION

IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) is an estrogen indicated for the treatment of moderate-to- severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER, CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BREAST CANCER and PROBABLE DEMENTIA

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

Estrogen-Alone Therapy

There is an increased risk of endometrial cancer in a woman with a uterus who uses unopposed estrogens

Estrogen-alone therapy should not be used for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or dementia

The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) estrogen-alone substudy reported increased risks of stroke and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

The WHI Memory Study (WHIMS) estrogen-alone ancillary study of WHI reported an increased risk of probable dementia in postmenopausal women 65 years of age and older

Estrogen Plus Progestin Therapy

Estrogen plus progestin therapy should not be used for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or dementia

The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy reported increased risks of stroke, DVT, pulmonary embolism (PE) and myocardial infarction (MI)

The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy reported increased risks of invasive breast cancer

The WHIMS estrogen plus progestin ancillary study of WHI reported an increased risk of probable dementia in postmenopausal women 65 years of age and older

CONTRAINDICATIONS

IMVEXXY is contraindicated in women with any of the following conditions: undiagnosed abnormal genital bleeding; known, suspected, or history of breast cancer; known or suspected estrogen-dependent neoplasia; active DVT, PE, or history of these conditions; active arterial thromboembolic disease or a history of these conditions; known anaphylactic reaction or angioedema to IMVEXXY; known liver impairment or disease; known protein C, protein S, or antithrombin deficiency, or other known thrombophilic disorders.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

IMVEXXY is intended only for vaginal administration. Systemic absorption may occur with the use of IMVEXXY.

The use of estrogen-alone and estrogen plus progestin therapy has been reported to result in an increase in abnormal mammograms requiring further evaluation.

The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy reported a statistically non-significant increased risk of ovarian cancer. A meta-analysis of 17 prospective and 35 retrospective epidemiology studies found that women who used hormonal therapy for menopausal symptoms had an increased risk for ovarian cancer. The exact duration of hormone therapy use associated with an increased risk of ovarian cancer, however, is unknown.

Other warnings include: gallbladder disease; severe hypercalcemia, loss of vision, severe hypertriglyceridemia or cholestatic jaundice.

Estrogen therapy may cause an exacerbation of asthma, diabetes mellitus, epilepsy, migraine, porphyria, systemic lupus erythematosus, and hepatic hemangiomas and should be used with caution in women with these conditions.

Women on thyroid replacement therapy should have their thyroid function monitored.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reaction with IMVEXXY (incidence ≥ 3 percent) and greater than placebo was headache.

Please note that this information is not comprehensive. Please see/click here for the Full Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning.

INDICATION

BIJUVA is a combination of estradiol and progesterone indicated in a woman with a uterus for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS, BREAST CANCER, ENDOMETRIAL CANCER, and PROBABLE DEMENTIA

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

Estrogen Plus Progestin Therapy

Estrogenplus progestin therapy should not be used for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or dementia

The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) estrogen plus progestin substudy reported increased risks of stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and myocardial infarction (MI)

The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy reported increased risks of invasive breast cancer

The WHI Memory Study (WHIMS) estrogen plus progestin ancillary study of WHI reported an increased risk of probable dementia in postmenopausal women 65 years of age or older

Estrogen-Alone Therapy

There is an increased risk of endometrial cancer in a woman with a uterus who uses unopposed estrogens

Estrogen-alone therapy should not be used for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or dementia

The WHI estrogen-alone substudy reported increased risks of stroke and DVT

The WHIMS estrogen-alone ancillary study of WHI reported an increased risk of probable dementia in postmenopausal women 65 years of age or older

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BIJUVA is contraindicated in women with any of the following conditions: undiagnosed abnormal genital bleeding; known, suspected, or history of cancer of the breast; known or suspected estrogen-dependent neoplasia; active DVT, PE, or history of these conditions; active arterial thromboembolic disease (for example, stroke, MI), or a history of these conditions; known anaphylactic reaction, angioedema, or hypersensitivity to BIJUVA or any of its ingredients; known liver impairment or disease; known protein C, protein S, or antithrombin deficiency, or other known thrombophilic disorders.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

An increased risk of PE, DVT, stroke, and MI has been reported with estrogen plus progestin therapy. Should these occur or be suspected, therapy should be discontinued immediately. Risk factors for arterial vascular disease and/or venous thromboembolism (VTE) should be managed appropriately.

The WHI substudy of daily estrogen plus progestin after a mean follow-up of 5.6 years reported an increased risk of invasive breast cancer. Observational studies have also reported an increased risk of breast cancer for estrogen plus progestin therapy after several years of use. The risk increased with duration of use and appeared to return to baseline over about 5 years after stopping treatment (only the observational studies have substantial data on risk after stopping). The use of estrogen plus progestin therapy has been reported to result in an increase in abnormal mammograms requiring further evaluation.

Endometrial hyperplasia (a possible precursor to endometrial cancer) has been reported to occur at a rate of approximately less than one percent with BIJUVA. Clinical surveillance of all women using estrogen plus progestin therapy is important. Adequate diagnostic measures should be undertaken to rule out malignancy in postmenopausal women with undiagnosed persistent or recurring abnormal genital bleeding.

The WHI estrogen plus progestin substudy reported a statistically non-significant increased risk of ovarian cancer. A meta-analysis of 17 prospective and 35 retrospective epidemiology studies found that women who used hormonal therapy for menopausal symptoms had an increased risk for ovarian cancer. The exact duration of hormone therapy use associated with an increased risk of ovarian cancer, however, is unknown.

In the WHIMS ancillary studies of postmenopausal women 65 to 79 years of age, there was an increased risk of developing probable dementia in women receiving estrogen plus progestin when compared to placebo. It is unknown whether these findings apply to younger postmenopausal women.

Estrogens increase the risk of gallbladder disease.

Discontinue estrogen if severe hypercalcemia, loss of vision, severe hypertriglyceridemia, or cholestatic jaundice occurs.

Monitor thyroid function in women on thyroid replacement hormone therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) for BIJUVA are breast tenderness (10.4%), headache (3.4%), vaginal bleeding (3.4%), vaginal discharge (3.4%) and pelvic pain (3.1%).

Please note that this information is not comprehensive. Please see the Full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING at www.BIJUVA.com.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: the company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY®, ANNOVERA™, BIJUVA® and its hormone therapy drug candidates and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions under its term loan facility; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the company’s future drug candidates; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the company’s licensees to commercialize and distribute the company’s products; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the company’s common stock and the concentration of power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.

