TherapeuticsMD : Announces Participation at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare
company, today announced that the company will participate in the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Chief Executive Officer Robert
G. Finizio will provide an overview of the company at the conference.
Details for the presentation include:
|
Conference
|
|
37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
|
Date
|
|
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
|
Time
|
|
1:30 p.m. PT
A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed on the
company’s website, www.therapeuticsmd.com,
on the Home Page or under the “Investors & Media” section.
About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on
developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our
products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women
experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic
focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management.
The company is committed to advancing the health of women and
championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about
TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com
or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005172/en/