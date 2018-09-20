Log in
TherapeuticsMD : Announces the FDA has Granted AnnoveraTM Marketing Exclusivity as a New Chemical Entity

0
09/20/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced that AnnoveraTM (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) has been granted marketing exclusivity as a new chemical entity (NCE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The five-year NCE exclusivity runs for five years from the FDA approval of the New Drug Application for Annovera.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Annovera at www.annovera.com/pi.pdf.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: whether the FDA will approve the NDA for the company’s TX-001HR product candidate and whether such approval will occur by the PDUFA target action date; the company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXYTM, ANNOVERA and its hormone therapy drug candidates and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions under its term loan agreement; the length, cost and uncertain results of the company’s clinical trials; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could preclude the approval of the company’s hormone therapy drug candidates or adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials, research and development and manufacturing; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the company’s common stock and the concentration of power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.


© Business Wire 2018
