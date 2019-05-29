TherapeuticsMD : to Host Investor and Analyst Day on June 10, 2019 in New York City

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s
healthcare company, today announced that it will host an Investor and
Analyst Day on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York City.
Members of TherapeuticsMD’s management team and key opinion leaders will
provide updates on the company’s commercial programs. Institutional
investors and sell-side analysts who would like to attend should
register via this link
to receive additional registration information. In-person attendance
requires advanced registration.
Details Include:
|
Event
|
|
|
|
TherapeuticsMD Investor and Analyst Day
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Monday, June 10, 2019
|
Time
|
|
|
|
11:00 a.m. ET – 2:00 p.m. ET
|
|
|
|
|
A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed on the
home page or from the “Investors & Media” section of the TherapeuticsMD
website at www.therapeuticsmd.com.
Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to
ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to
listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the
website for at least 30 days.
About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company,
focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for
women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and
challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives
with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and
menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health
of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn
more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com
or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited
to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and
strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that
address activities, events or developments that the company intends,
expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the
future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as
“believes,” “hopes,” “may,” “anticipates,” “should,” “intends,” “plans,”
“will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “positioned,” “strategy” and
similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in
light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends,
current conditions, expected future developments and other factors
believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press
release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company
undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s
control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments
and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking
statements are described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the
company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: the
company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the
company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY®,
ANNOVERA™, BIJUVA™ and its hormone therapy drug
candidates and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether
the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions
under its term loan facility; the potential of adverse side effects or
other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of
the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the
approval of the company’s future drug candidates; the length, cost and
uncertain results of future clinical trials; the company’s reliance on
third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and
clinical trials; the availability of reimbursement from government
authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s products;
the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and
costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the
company’s common stock and the concentration of power in its stock
ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical press releases and
financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.
