Theratechnologies' CFO to Attend 39ᵗʰ Annual Growth Conference Held by Canaccord Genuity in Boston

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 39th Annual Growth Conference held by Canaccord Genuity in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 6 to August 8, 2019.



Several meetings planned with representatives from various investment firms will allow to discuss the latest announcements made by the Company including the recent positive recommendation by the Committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) to support the marketing approval of Trogarzo® in Europe by the European Commission.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the planned meetings and the future growth of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: all planned meeting will occur as scheduled and our revenues will continue to grow while our expenses will remain under control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that all of the planned meetings do not occur or get cancelled or that the Company’s growth is hampered as a result of a slowdown in sales, product recalls, rebate rates, commercial issues with suppliers and unanticipated expenses to complete ongoing projects.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.





Media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

Tel.: (514) 336-7800, ext. 236