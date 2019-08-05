Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Theratechnologies Inc    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC

(TH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Theratechnologies' CFO to Attend 39ᵗʰ Annual Growth Conference Held by Canaccord Genuity in Boston

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:31am EDT

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 39th Annual Growth Conference held by Canaccord Genuity in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 6 to August 8, 2019.

Several meetings planned with representatives from various investment firms will allow to discuss the latest announcements made by the Company including the recent positive recommendation by the Committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) to support the marketing approval of Trogarzo® in Europe by the European Commission. 

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the planned meetings and the future growth of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: all planned meeting will occur as scheduled and our revenues will continue to grow while our expenses will remain under control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that all of the planned meetings do not occur or get cancelled or that the Company’s growth is hampered as a result of a slowdown in sales, product recalls, rebate rates, commercial issues with suppliers and unanticipated expenses to complete ongoing projects.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


Media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
Tel.: (514) 336-7800, ext. 236

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
07:31aTheratechnologies' CFO to Attend 39ᵗʰ Annual Growth Conference Hel..
GL
07/26Theratechnologies Receives Positive Recommendation From the CHMP for Trogarzo..
GL
07/11THERATECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/11 Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
GL
06/27THERATECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019
AQ
06/20Theratechnologies Launches Direct-to-Consumer Campaigns for TROGARZO® and EGR..
GL
06/18THERATECHNOLOGIES : Confirms Decision to Pursue Development of Tesamorelin for N..
AQ
06/17Theratechnologies Confirms Decision to Pursue Development of Tesamorelin for ..
GL
06/14New Data Released by Theratechnologies Demonstrate Positive Impact of Tesamor..
GL
05/24THERATECHNOLOGIES : European Medicine Agency Grants Theratechnologies an Additio..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 93,2 M
EBIT 2019 -3,52 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -51,9x
P/E ratio 2020 64,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 417 M
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25  CAD
Last Close Price 5,42  CAD
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Tanguay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC-34.86%315
MERCK KGAA AG3.67%45 154
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD19.43%15 038
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-12.33%8 942
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD19.04%8 864
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC12.67%7 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group