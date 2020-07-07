Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Theratechnologies Inc.    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies Confirms Bioequivalence of New Tesamorelin Formulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

sBLA expected to be filed in early 2022

Seven-day multidose vial and room temperature stability allow for the potential use of tesamorelin with a multidose pen injector

MONTREAL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a bioequivalence study evaluating a new formulation of tesamorelin compared to the original formulation approved by the FDA (F1).

This new formulation, known as “F8”, is stable at room temperature for up to seven days after reconstitution and its volume of administration is only 0.16 mL (12.5 times smaller than the F1 and two times smaller than the current F4 formulation (EGRIFTA SV®), making it possible to have a single multidose vial containing seven days of treatment. The F8 is patent protected in the U.S. until 2033 and until 2034 in major European countries.

These features will allow the company to move forward with the development of a convenient multidose pen injector.

“This is a great step in the continued lifecycle development of tesamorelin. This new formulation has the potential to attract new patients and significantly improve treatment administration for current patients being treated for lipodystrophy. Furthermore, we intend to use this formulation for the continued development of tesamorelin.” said Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

The bioequivalence study was completed in healthy volunteers who received either the F1, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2010, or the F8 formulation.

Before filing for a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with the FDA, Theratechnologies will manufacture GMP batches and conduct stability tests. Theratechnologies expects filing the sBLA in early 2022.

Theratechnologies currently commercializes the F4 formulation of tesamorelin under the tradename EGRIFTA SV®.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the filing of an sBLA with the FDA, the development of a multidose pen injector, the attraction of new patients and the future development of tesamorelin.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: the manufacture of GMP batches and the conduct of stability testing will not be delayed and will yield positive results, the use of a device for the administration of tesamorelin will not modify the bioequivalence profile of tesamorelin, a device allowing a small injection of tesamorelin will be available to the company and the company will be able to enter into an agreement for the development and supply of such device on satisfactory commercial terms, the FDA will approve the sBLA and the marketplace will accept the F8 formulation of tesamorelin.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that delays occur in the conduct of stability testing and the manufacture of GMP batches of tesamorelin using the F8 formulation, problems occur during the manufacture of GMP batches or that results from stability testing are not positive, delays in the filing of the sBLA occur, the FDA does not approve the sBLA, the development of a multidose pen injector may not materialize due to the development to be conducted, or problems in finding a suitable supplier for a device or that the marketplace does not accept the F8 formulation leading to low sales of this new formulation of tesamorelin.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 24, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 25, 2020 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
07:31aTheratechnologies Confirms Bioequivalence of New Tesamorelin Formulation
GL
07/06Theratechnologies Announces Ibalizumab Inhibits HIV-2 In Vitro
GL
06/26THERATECHNOLOGIES INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06/22New Data Show Theratechnologies' SORT1+ Technology is Effective in Many Treat..
GL
06/08THERATECHNOLOGIES : Unveils New Positive Data For Its Investigational Peptide-Dr..
PU
05/15Theratechnologies Unveils New Positive Data for Its Investigational Peptide-D..
GL
05/12Theratechnologies to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Con..
GL
04/27Theratechnologies Announces New Positive Results for two Investigational Pept..
GL
04/24THERATECHNOLOGIES : Message from the President and CEO
PU
04/16Theratechnologies Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2020 -20,1 M -14,8 M -14,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 M 158 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,93 CAD
Last Close Price 2,77 CAD
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.-34.98%153
MERCK KGAA3.18%53 444
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD56.89%14 821
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.8.51%13 950
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.106.83%7 766
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-25.51%6 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group