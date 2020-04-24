Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Theratechnologies Inc.    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies : Message from the President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

As each and everyone of us is concerned with the current global pandemic, our goal at Theratechnologies remains, more than ever, to ensure that people living with HIV have access to our treatments. We have ample inventory to meet demand and our supply chain is up and running normally.

People with an uncontrolled HIV are among the most vulnerable to the serious consequences of COVID-19. Having a detectable viral load is never desirable. Nowadays, we simply cannot ignore such a risk factor for COVID-19. Looking after the overlooked is what we are about. This is what we will keep doing especially during this crisis.

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 21:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:28pTHERATECHNOLOGIES : Message from the President and CEO
PU
04/16Theratechnologies Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
GL
04/14THERATECHNOLOGIES : Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter of 2020
PU
04/14Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
GL
04/13THERATECHNOLOGIES : Reminder about our First Quarter Financial Results Conferenc..
PU
03/31Theratechnologies provides business update related to current covid-19 situat..
GL
03/11Visceral Fat is a Predictor of Liver Fibrosis and Fibrosis Progression in Peo..
GL
03/02THERATECHNOLOGIES : Change to Theratechnologies Management
PR
02/25Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019
GL
02/18Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 103 M
EBIT 2020 -14,6 M
Net income 2020 -13,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 175x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,00x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,93  CAD
Last Close Price 4,03  CAD
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.-5.40%221
MERCK KGAA-1.33%48 939
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-0.77%12 146
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD0.44%11 427
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-29.84%5 879
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.2.19%5 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group