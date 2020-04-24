Theratechnologies : Message from the President and CEO

As each and everyone of us is concerned with the current global pandemic, our goal at Theratechnologies remains, more than ever, to ensure that people living with HIV have access to our treatments. We have ample inventory to meet demand and our supply chain is up and running normally.

People with an uncontrolled HIV are among the most vulnerable to the serious consequences of COVID-19. Having a detectable viral load is never desirable. Nowadays, we simply cannot ignore such a risk factor for COVID-19. Looking after the overlooked is what we are about. This is what we will keep doing especially during this crisis.