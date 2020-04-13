Theratechnologies : Reminder about our First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Theratechnologies will report its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020 on April 14, 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held on April 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, and other members of the management team. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a 'listen-only' basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=4910CD5E-D217-4F23-A990-B05D3F03A764. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until April 28, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 3084856.