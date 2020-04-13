Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Theratechnologies Inc.    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies : Reminder about our First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Theratechnologies will report its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020 on April 14, 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held on April 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, and other members of the management team. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a 'listen-only' basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=4910CD5E-D217-4F23-A990-B05D3F03A764. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until April 28, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 3084856.

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 21:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:03pTHERATECHNOLOGIES : Reminder about our First Quarter Financial Results Conferenc..
PU
03/31Theratechnologies provides business update related to current covid-19 situat..
GL
03/11Visceral Fat is a Predictor of Liver Fibrosis and Fibrosis Progression in Peo..
GL
03/02THERATECHNOLOGIES : Change to Theratechnologies Management
PR
02/25Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019
GL
02/18Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal..
GL
02/04Theratechnologies Signs Agreements With Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr..
GL
2019Theratechnologies Starts Commercialization of New EGRIFTA SVᵀᴹ in..
GL
2019Theratechnologies' CFO to Attend Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York Cit..
GL
2019Trogarzo® Remains Effective Close to a Decade After Treatment Initiation
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 118 M
EBIT 2020 -0,33 M
Net income 2020 -1,98 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,57x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,02  CAD
Last Close Price 2,41  CAD
Spread / Highest target 471%
Spread / Average Target 233%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lévesque President & Chief Executive Officer
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.-43.43%133
MERCK KGAA-9.07%45 596
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.0.00%12 201
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-0.51%10 995
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-26.52%6 157
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.1.95%5 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group