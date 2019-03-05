Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Theratechnologies Inc    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC

(TH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trogarzo® to be Reviewed by Scientific Advisory Group of CHMP in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

MONTREAL, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) today announced that Trogarzo® will be reviewed by the Scientific Advisory Group HIV/Viral Diseases (SAG) of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use (CHMP) in Europe.

The SAG is convened at the request of the CHMP to provide independent recommendations on scientific or technical matters relating to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral-disease products under evaluation by the CHMP, or on any other scientific issue relevant to the work of the CHMP that relates to this area.

The process is not expected to delay our recently announced timing for the recommendation by the CHMP even though the remainder of the application review will happen under the standard procedure instead of the initial accelerated assessment.

The CHMP aims to convene the SAG in early April. Upon conclusion of the hearings, the SAG will immediately submit its recommendations to the CHMP.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to the fact that the CHMP recommendation will not be delayed by the SAG review process, that the SAG meeting will occur in April of this year and that the SAG will immediately submit its recommendations to the CHMP.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the CHMP recommendation will be delayed by the SAG review process, that the SAG meeting will not happen in April of this year and that the SAG will not immediately submit its recommendations to the CHMP.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

Nouveau Logo communiqué de presse.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
07:30aTrogarzo® to be Reviewed by Scientific Advisory Group of CHMP in Europe
GL
03/04FDA Authorizes Study Protocol for New Mode of Administration for Trogarzo®
GL
02/25Theratechnologies Acquires Targeted Oncology Company Katana Biopharma Inc.
GL
02/21THERATECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21Theratechnologies Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2018
GL
02/11THERATECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal ..
AQ
02/11Theratechnologies Appoints General Manager in Europe
GL
2018THERATECHNOLOGIES : Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
2018Theratechnologies Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
GL
2018THERATECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; CFO to Present at 30th Annual Piper Jaffray and at BM..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 138 M
EBIT 2019 28,1 M
Net income 2019 29,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 9,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capitalization 701 M
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Tanguay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC9.62%526
ABBVIE-13.81%118 154
MERCK KGAA3.56%13 550
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD10.01%10 647
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD23.47%9 669
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC8.49%7 930
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.