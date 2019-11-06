Log in
Theravance Biopharma : to Present at the 2019 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

11/06/2019 | 04:31pm EST

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November 6, 2019 – Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) announced today that management will participate in a corporate presentation at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. MT. The conference will take place November 11-13 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.)

A live broadcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Presentations & Events tab. Listeners are encouraged to visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Audio replays will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA. 

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies.  YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Jessica Stitt
650-808-4045
investor.relations@theravance.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-present-at-the-2019-credit-suisse-healthcare-conference-300953253.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
