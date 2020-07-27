Log in
Theravance Biopharma : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT) that day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (855) 296-9648 from the US or (920) 663-6266 for international callers, using the confirmation code 8098314. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Investor Relations section, Presentations and Events.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through September 5, 2020. An audio replay will also be available through 8:00 p.m. ET on August 13, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the US, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and then entering confirmation code 8098314.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA. 

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies.  YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Gail Cohen
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
917-214-6603
investor.relations@theravance.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-6-2020-301099877.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
