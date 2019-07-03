Therma Bright : Continues Testing of TherOZap(TM) Technology Against the Zika Virus

DGAP-News: Therma Bright Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM), ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, is pleased to announce that further to its press releases on October 11th and December 17th, 2018 and March 28th, 2019 that the Company continues testing of the TherOZap? technology against the Zika virus upon the advice of one of the top research laboratories in Canada working with Therma Bright. A number of additional testing parameters have been added to the testing regime and, as previously reported, the aim of the research lab is to produce statistically relevant results. Therma Bright will report further information as it becomes available.

Further to the press releases on December 17th, 2018 and March 28th, 2019 the Company would like to report that it has identified a base formula that may be combined with medicinal cannabis or other non-medicinal ingredients in the form of creams, gels or salves (the, "Formulations"). In addition, the Company has had several discussions with pain research groups to test the Formulations, the pain relief device and the previously reported testing protocol to determine their effectiveness at reducing general pain or arthritic pain such as: back, hip, knee, foot, hand or other orthopedic pain. The pain relief device incorporates the Company's thermal therapy technology and new add-on technology. Therma Bright expects to report further information as it becomes available. All research and administration of any medicinal cannabis will be dealt with through authorized personnel and licensed research facilities.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"Therma Bright is awaiting the results of the current testing of its proprietary TherOZap? technology against the Zika virus. We appreciate the prudence and thorough approach being conducted by the research lab carrying out the testing. Therma Bright understands the importance of doing things right with an aim to produce statistically relevant results. We will not rush this process and respect the advice provided by the researchers working on this ground-breaking testing."

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

