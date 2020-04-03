Thermador Groupe : Coronavirus, impact on turnover

Press Release

Saint-Quentin-Fallavier - April 3, 2020 - 6pm

Coronavirus, impact on turnover

The confinement measures taken in France, Belgium and Spain have had a very substantial impact on our turnover. Between March 16 and 27, we observed a decline of the order of 83% for retail sales, 44% for products for professionals and 53% for overall turnover. Sales in Europe, which until now have been holding up, will certainly fall over the coming days.

As a result, we believe that we can maintain around 1/3 of our overall business throughout the confinement period, keeping employee safety constantly in mind. The robustness of the recovery afterwards will depend partly on the duration of the confinement, and partly on the impact the crisis has on the economic actors across our markets.

We will publish our first quarter turnover on April 15 after stock exchange closure. At that time, we will talk more about the consequences of this crisis for our group.