Thermo Fisher Scientific : 2Q Profit, Sales Rise on Covid-Related Products

07/22/2020 | 11:32am BST

By Dave Sebastian

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said its profit and sales rose for the second quarter, driven by demand for Covid-19 products such as those used in the lab.

The scientific-equipment and diagnostics company on Wednesday posted net income of $1.16 billion, or $2.90 a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $2.77 a share, for the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings were $3.89 a share, topping the $2.89 a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Sales at the Waltham, Mass., company rose 10% to $6.92 billion, meeting the guidance it had set. Analysts were looking for $6.1 billion. The company said it generated roughly $1.3 billion in Covid-related revenue. It said sales of its life sciences, laboratory and specialty diagnostics products rose, while those at its analytical instruments segment fell.

Thermo Fisher Scientific last week agreed to raise its bid for Qiagen NV by about 10.3% to reflect the rising value of the Netherlands-based molecular-diagnostics company amid the pandemic.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QIAGEN N.V. 0.25% 48.33 Delayed Quote.42.99%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 0.03% 403.09 Delayed Quote.24.04%

