THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Board Authorizes $2 Billion of Share Repurchases

09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of $2.0 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The authorization has no expiration date.

The company's previous repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion of shares, approved in July 2016, has $250 million remaining, which the company plans to deplete later this year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

 


Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

781-622-1242

ron.obrien@thermofisher.com

www.thermofisher.com




or




Investor Contact Information:

Ken Apicerno

781-622-1294

ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com



 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-board-authorizes-2-billion-of-share-repurchases-300708647.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


© PRNewswire 2018
