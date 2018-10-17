Log in
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Thermo Fisher Scientific : CE Marks Oncomine Dx Target Test

10/17/2018

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Marking a milestone in bringing its Oncomine Dx Target Test to Europe, Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced that it has CE-IVD marked its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based solution that screens biomarkers across solid tumors. Thermo Fisher will highlight the test during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (booth #203) being held in Munich, Germanyfrom Oct. 19-23.

Oncomine Dx Target Test is CE marked as an in vitro diagnostic for detection of 46 cancer-driver gene variants. All biomarkers on the panel are associated with approved and investigative targeted therapies in solid tumors, including EGFR, BRAF, KRAS and ERBB2 mutations, as well as ALK, ROS1, RET, NTRK and MET fusions. It is also validated as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for approved therapies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including ALK, ROS1 and BRAF kinase inhibitors, as well as EGFR exon 19 deletions and L858R tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

'Having access to the Oncomine Dx Target Test will improve our ability to care for cancer patients by allowing us to have multiple therapeutic targets in one test requiring very little tissue,' said Fernando López-Ríos, director of the targeted therapies laboratory at the Hospital Universitario HM Sanchinarro in Madrid, Spain. 'Reducing the number of tests needed to match patients with the right targeted therapy is a major advancement for precision medicine in Europe.'

Oncomine Dx Target Test, which received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a CDx for NSCLC in 2017, is designed to return results with as little as 10 nanograms of nucleic acid. This is a critical advantage that helps reduce the risk of sample depletion and the need for additional invasive biopsies. While the single biomarker testing approach can take weeks to match patients with the right treatment, data from Oncomine Dx Target Test can be obtained in as little as four days to help expedite tumor profiling and therapy selection.

'Obtaining the CE-IVD Mark represents a significant step in our endeavor to democratize NGS testing and precision oncology across the globe,' said Joydeep Goswami, president of clinical next generation sequencing at Thermo Fisher. 'We are encouraged by the number of national reference laboratories that are now providing Oncomine Dx Target Test to oncologists. This indicates a shift from the single biomarker testing approach to a more efficient testing regime that saves precious time for their cancer patients.'

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billionand approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

Media Contact Information:
Mauricio Minotta
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 760 929 2456
Mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at media.relations@thermofisher.com.

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:07:02 UTC
