Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Could See Smaller Profit -- Earnings Preview

04/21/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set to report its first-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday morning. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Wall Street is expecting the scientific instrumentation and diagnostics company's net income to be $1.95 a share, according to FactSet. That would be a decline from the $2.02 a share that the company earned in the first quarter of 2019.

REVENUE: Analysts have forecast sales of $6.17 billion, which would represent 0.7% growth over the $6.13 billion that Thermo Fisher reported a year ago. Earlier this month, Thermo Fisher guided for 1% to 2% revenue growth in the quarter. The biggest contributor to Thermo Fisher's revenue in 2019's first quarter was its laboratory products and services segment.

WHAT TO WATCH:

COVID-19 ROLE: In mid-March, the company earned emergency FDA approval for a Covid-19 test that can deliver results within four hours of a sample's receipt at a laboratory. The company said at the time that it had 1.5 million tests available to ship, and would ramp up production to up to 5 million tests a week in April. Later in March, the company received the European Union's CE mark for its Covid-19 test.

LEADERSHIP AND ACQUISITION: The first quarter saw two significant corporate moves for Thermo Fisher. In February, Chief Executive Marc N. Casper was elected chairman of the company. He will also continue in the CEO job. Then, in March, Thermo Fisher said it will acquire QIAGEN NV, a diagnostics company, in a deal that valued QIAGEN at $11.5 billion.

GUIDANCE: Thermo Fisher withdrew its full-year results guidance in early April, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction in customer activity by the end of March.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

