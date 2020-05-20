Log in
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/20/2020

WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
781-622-1242
ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
www.thermofisher.com 

Investor Contact Information:
Ken Apicerno
781-622-1294
ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-declares-quarterly-dividend-301062972.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


© PRNewswire 2020
