THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (TMO)

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (TMO)
  News  
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Differential Ion Mobility Interface Boosts Proteomics Workflow Performance

08/27/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

FLORENCE, Italy, Aug. 27, 2018/PRNewswire / -- IMSC 2018 - Proteomic scientists can now take advantage of a next-generation differential ion mobility device that seamlessly integrates with high-resolution mass spectrometers to provide workflow efficiency and data quality for experiments ranging from the discovery of disease biomarkers to the identification of new therapeutic targets.

When integrated with a high-resolution mass spectrometer, the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface is designed to increase the breadth and depth of proteins scientists can identify while reducing time-consuming sample preparation steps. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new instrument interface during the 22nd International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC) held August 26-30in the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy.

'Scientists increasingly demand improved protein coverage during proteomic experiments; increased dynamic range to comprehensively characterize and validate proteins and their post-translational modifications; and more accurate quantitation of hundreds to thousands of proteins in a single run in shorter analysis times,' said Iain Mylchreest, vice president, R&D, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher. 'Building on last year's enhancements to the industry-leading Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid mass spectrometer, the FAIMS Pro interface provides new analytical performance that is expected to reduce sample and spectral complexity, improve selectivity and increase coverage of the proteome.'

'We have been extremely impressed with the performance of the Thermo FAIMS device for shotgun proteomics,' said Josh Coon, Thomas and Margaret Pylechair at the Morgridge Institute for Research, professor of Biomolecular Chemistry and Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and director of NIH National Center for Quantitative Biology of Complex Systems. 'FAIMS enables considerably more sample depth per unit time and could eliminate the need for pre-fractionation of peptides for most applications.'

The FAIMS Pro interface is designed to improve analytical performance compared to existing interface options by:

  • Providing faster, higher-quality results through its next-generation design, further enhancing instrument selectivity and detection limits through gas phase fractionation and reduced matrix interference;
  • Leveraging menu-driven software to design methods using pre-configured parameters, increasing productivity and simplifying use;
  • Reducing sample fractionation steps, which can help save time, long-term costs and maintenance through increased productivity; and
  • Achieving high data quality on sample-limited studies through an interface exclusively designed to improve nano, capillary and microflow applications.

When the interface is combined with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid or Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Tribrid high-resolution mass spectrometers, laboratories have a comprehensive solution to improve selectivity and ensure increased productivity across a range of proteomics workflows.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com/FAIMSPro.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billionand approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 562-335-8318
laura.bright@thermofisher.com

or

Ronan Muir
BioStrata
+44 (0) 1223 253787
rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at media.relations@thermofisher.com.

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 12:31:08 UTC
