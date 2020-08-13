Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Drops $11.2 Billion Qiagen Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday said it is scrapping its planned $11.2 billion acquisition of Qiagen NV after failing to gain the support of the Dutch company's shareholders.

Thermo Fisher said its tender offer for Qiagen garnered about 47% of the molecular-diagnostics company's shares, missing the minimum acceptance threshold condition.

As a result, Thermo Fisher said it has terminated the acquisition agreement, and the Waltham, Mass., company will receive a $95 million expense-reimbursement payment from Qiagen.

Thermo Fisher last month raised its bid for Qiagen to 43 euros a share from 39 euros to reflect the rising value of the company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thermo Fisher is a disciplined acquirer with a strong track record of executing value-creating transactions," said Marc Casper, the company's chairman and chief executive. "We remain extremely well-positioned to deliver on our proven growth strategy and continue to generate significant returns for our shareholders."

Shares of Qiagen were recently down 0.9% to EUR40.94.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QIAGEN N.V. -0.57% 48.42 Delayed Quote.43.25%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 2.19% 416.17 Delayed Quote.28.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
08:05aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Drops $11.2 Billion Qiagen Bid
DJ
08/12THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Supports COVID-19 Testing at Historically Black Colle..
PR
08/12THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Provides Process Overview for the Announcement of Fin..
AQ
08/11THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Thermo Scientific Selectris Filters Push Cryo-EM ..
AQ
08/11THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Develops COVID-19 Antibody Assay Targeting Transplant..
AQ
08/07THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Accelerates Nanometer-Scale Research with Next-Genera..
AQ
08/07THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Versatile Thermo Scientific Helios 5 PFIBs Enable Mat..
AQ
08/06Davidson Kempner says again it will not be tendering Qiagen shares
RE
08/06Davidson Kempner says again it will not be tendering Qiagen shares
RE
08/05THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : 's COVID-19 Response Continues to Expand with New Hig..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 040 M - -
Net income 2020 4 448 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales 2021 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 446,59 $
Last Close Price 416,17 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Sperling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.10%164 632
DANAHER CORPORATION34.17%146 081
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.55%79 939
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-11.63%57 170
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.71.80%54 763
ILLUMINA, INC.3.74%50 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group