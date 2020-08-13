Thermo Fisher Scientific : Drops $11.2 Billion Qiagen Bid

By Colin Kellaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday said it is scrapping its planned $11.2 billion acquisition of Qiagen NV after failing to gain the support of the Dutch company's shareholders.

Thermo Fisher said its tender offer for Qiagen garnered about 47% of the molecular-diagnostics company's shares, missing the minimum acceptance threshold condition.

As a result, Thermo Fisher said it has terminated the acquisition agreement, and the Waltham, Mass., company will receive a $95 million expense-reimbursement payment from Qiagen.

Thermo Fisher last month raised its bid for Qiagen to 43 euros a share from 39 euros to reflect the rising value of the company amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thermo Fisher is a disciplined acquirer with a strong track record of executing value-creating transactions," said Marc Casper, the company's chairman and chief executive. "We remain extremely well-positioned to deliver on our proven growth strategy and continue to generate significant returns for our shareholders."

Shares of Qiagen were recently down 0.9% to EUR40.94.

