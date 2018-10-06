Thermo Fisher Scientific : Electron CEO Dived Into Economics

By James R. Hagerty

Some CEOs unwind during the weekend by playing golf. George Hatsopoulos preferred to hole up in his home study, fogged with pipe smoke, and elaborate his theories on thermodynamics or economic policy.

A Greek immigrant who settled in the Boston area, he founded a Fortune 500 company, Thermo Electron Corp., and ran it for 43 years. He co-wrote a thermodynamics textbook and lectured at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Though self-taught in economics, he wrote economic-research papers with professionals including Paul Krugman and Lawrence Summers. He briefed President Reagan on ways to promote capital investment.

As a CEO, he took on the role of venture capitalist, encouraging underlings to come up with new ways to use Thermo's technology. Promising ideas formed the seeds for a constellation of two dozen majority-owned companies with their own stock-market listings. That unusual structure worked well for most of the 1980s and 1990s. It began unraveling in the late 1990s when some of the ventures floundered and investors tired of the complexity.

"We got carried away with our own success," Dr. Hatsopoulos told the New York Times in 1999. Under attack from shareholder activists, the founder retired in 1999, when he was 72, and watched from the sidelines as successors dismantled the company and merged the core of it into today's Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Instead of brooding, he acquired a tiny Swiss company that developed technology for pumps based on magnetic levitation, used in microelectronics and other fields.

Dr. Hatsopoulos died Sept. 20 at his home in Lincoln, Mass. He was 91 and had suffered for a decade from a Parkinson's-like neurological disorder.

Georgios Nikolaos Hatzopoulos (Hut-SOP-uh-lus) was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Athens. (He later changed the spelling of his last name and adopted the first name of George.) His father was an executive at a commuter-railroad company.

As a child, George idolized Thomas Edison and made image projectors out of cellophane. Declared by his family to be destined for greatness, he shunned sports as a waste of time. In his teenage years, when Greece was occupied by Nazi soldiers, he secretly made radio receivers with scavenged parts and used them to listen to banned BBC newscasts. His family subsisted on a wartime diet of beans, chickpeas and cabbage.

After the war, he studied at the National Technical University of Athens before winning a scholarship allowing him to enroll in 1948 at MIT, where he eventually earned a doctorate in mechanical engineering. First, he had to straighten out visa problems, a process that involved a brief stint in the U.S. Army after he was mistakenly drafted and a spell working on an oil tanker. He became a U.S. citizen in 1954.

At a party for Greek expatriates, he met Daphne Phylactopoulos, a Wellesley College math major and the daughter of his former English tutor in Athens. They married in 1959.

His doctoral thesis described his research into ways to convert heat directly into electricity and helped form the basis of Thermo Electron, founded in 1956.

Dr. Hatsopoulos's approach was to hire bright people, identify a major problem, such as heart disease, then try to invent technology to deal with it. That led to devices used to keep hearts pumping while patients waited for transplants. When environmental legislation in the 1970s required car makers to measure emissions, Thermo raced to invent measurement devices.

Other products included bomb detectors, wound dressings and mammography machines. Some ventures, such as a laser hair-removal business, were flops.

Dr. Hatsopoulos liked to form separately listed subsidiaries to motivate his brightest executives by letting them run their own shows. Selling minority stakes raised capital, and the "spun-out" companies could share accounting, legal and other corporate services with the parent.

In the 1980s, eager to understand why Japanese manufacturers were outperforming their U.S. rivals, he dove into macroeconomic studies with help from MIT and Harvard economists. He found U.S. companies' capital costs were sometimes triple the Japanese level, partly because Japanese investors didn't demand quick returns on investment. He proposed tax-code tweaks to encourage Americans to save more and companies to invest. He also argued that huge federal deficits sucked up savings that would be better used if invested in enterprise.

His economic expertise helped land him the job of chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 1988. His idea of dinnertime chitchat was to ask his daughter's boyfriend for his thoughts on the U.S. budget deficit.

Dr. Hatsopoulos is survived by his wife, two children, four grandchildren and his brother John, a former Thermo Electron executive.

Teaching may have been his truest vocation. His children, though, were wary of asking for his help with homework because he didn't believe in simple answers. "My dad always started with first principles, re-deriving Pythagoras's Theorem from scratch before working his way through the history of math," recalled his daughter, Marina.

