Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Desktop SEM from Thermo Fisher Scientific Helps Manufacturers Improve Quality Control, Production Efficiency and Material Cleanliness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

New Desktop SEM from Thermo Fisher Scientific Helps Manufacturers Improve Quality Control, Production Efficiency and Material Cleanliness

Easy-to-use Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX can characterize particles up to 10 times faster than outsourcing

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 18, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduced the Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX, a versatile and intuitive desktop scanning electron microscope (SEM) solution that is designed to provide automotive suppliers and additive manufacturing companies faster quality control analyses of materials used in development and production. The Phenom ParticleX includes a broad range of automated SEM analyses to identify faults in materials or gauge the impact development and production changes have on a final product. By keeping quality control in-house, Phenom ParticleX users can analyze materials up to ten times faster than outsourcing.

'Obtaining timely information is a prerequisite for lean manufacturing and the new automated system in the Phenom ParticleX offers multiple sample analyses, including chemical and morphological classification, outlier detection, and identification of contamination that allow users to validate produced goods against industry-approved standards,' said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager of materials science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'Fast validation time enables manufacturing companies to meet customer commitments while requiring less inventory.'

The high-resolution imaging and chemical analysis capabilities in the Phenom ParticleX deliver more detailed failure analyses than is possible using optical microscopes. Additive manufacturers can characterize size distribution, particle homogeneity and foreign contaminants to evaluate the purity of metal particles at the microscale. Industrial manufacturers can use it to confirm whether components fulfill technical cleanliness specifications according to the VDA19 or ISO16232 standards. It also provides detailed feedback on the cleanliness or purity of final product without the manufacturer having to share this confidential and valuable data with third parties.

The Phenom ParticleX package consists of a high-performance Phenom XL Desktop SEM with automation software packages for additive manufacturing and technical cleanliness. More information can be found at: thermofisher.com/phenom-particle-x.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billionand approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Kathy Gill
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 971-294-9262
kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 20:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
04:42pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Desktop SEM from Thermo Fisher Scientific Helps M..
PU
09/16THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Nalgene Outdoor Applauds Quick-Thinking of Hikers and..
PU
09/11American Businesses Say China's Slowdown Is a Greater Threat Than the Trade W..
DJ
09/10THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : - Validated Analytical Workflow Facilitates the Routi..
AQ
09/09THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Validated Analytical Workflow Facilitates the Routine..
PU
09/09THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Signs Agreement with Lilly Oncology for Companion Dia..
PU
09/05THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Elects New Director to Board
PU
09/04THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Announces Collaboration to Develop Advanced Analytica..
AQ
09/03THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Announces Collaboration to Develop Advanced Analytica..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 444 M
EBIT 2019 5 988 M
Net income 2019 3 765 M
Debt 2019 13 486 M
Yield 2019 0,26%
P/E ratio 2019 31,5x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,14x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 311,00  $
Last Close Price 292,71  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim P. Manzi Chairman
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph C. Beery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.80%117 223
DANAHER CORPORATION38.02%102 103
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.70%61 104
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.75%58 951
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.25%45 633
ILLUMINA, INC.-0.55%43 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group