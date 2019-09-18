Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Desktop SEM from Thermo Fisher Scientific Helps Manufacturers Improve Quality Control, Production Efficiency and Material Cleanliness

New Desktop SEM from Thermo Fisher Scientific Helps Manufacturers Improve Quality Control, Production Efficiency and Material Cleanliness

Easy-to-use Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX can characterize particles up to 10 times faster than outsourcing

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 18, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduced the Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX, a versatile and intuitive desktop scanning electron microscope (SEM) solution that is designed to provide automotive suppliers and additive manufacturing companies faster quality control analyses of materials used in development and production. The Phenom ParticleX includes a broad range of automated SEM analyses to identify faults in materials or gauge the impact development and production changes have on a final product. By keeping quality control in-house, Phenom ParticleX users can analyze materials up to ten times faster than outsourcing.

'Obtaining timely information is a prerequisite for lean manufacturing and the new automated system in the Phenom ParticleX offers multiple sample analyses, including chemical and morphological classification, outlier detection, and identification of contamination that allow users to validate produced goods against industry-approved standards,' said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager of materials science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'Fast validation time enables manufacturing companies to meet customer commitments while requiring less inventory.'

The high-resolution imaging and chemical analysis capabilities in the Phenom ParticleX deliver more detailed failure analyses than is possible using optical microscopes. Additive manufacturers can characterize size distribution, particle homogeneity and foreign contaminants to evaluate the purity of metal particles at the microscale. Industrial manufacturers can use it to confirm whether components fulfill technical cleanliness specifications according to the VDA19 or ISO16232 standards. It also provides detailed feedback on the cleanliness or purity of final product without the manufacturer having to share this confidential and valuable data with third parties.

The Phenom ParticleX package consists of a high-performance Phenom XL Desktop SEM with automation software packages for additive manufacturing and technical cleanliness. More information can be found at: thermofisher.com/phenom-particle-x.

