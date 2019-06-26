Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific : New-Generation Incubator Brings the Latest Technology to Mid-Capacity Microplate Cell Culture

06/26/2019 | 04:57am EDT

New-Generation Incubator Brings the Latest Technology to Mid-Capacity Microplate Cell Culture

New Thermo Scientific Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator delivers robust and reliable culture solution for cell-based pharmaceutical applications

BARCELONA, Spain - SLAS EUROPE 2019 - (June 26, 2019)- As the pharmaceutical industry continues to increase its focus on the development of biologics, scientists require robust, automation-ready incubation solutions with the reliability and flexibility to support a range of discovery, development and processing applications for future cell-based and cell-derived medicines.

Underpinned by over 50 years of experience in advanced environmental chamber and incubation technology, the Thermo Scientific Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator provides research scientists and cell culture biologists in the pharmaceutical industry with an automation-ready, mid-capacity cell culture solution. The new automated incubator system delivers cell growth and environmental control across a range of microplate applications, including cell-based screening, immuno-capture assays, microbiology and enzyme testing. Designed for fast and flexible integration, the Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator enhances laboratory automation installations.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new generation of automated incubators during the 2019 European conference and exhibition of the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS Europe) being held June 26-28, Booth #418 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional, Barcelona, Spain.

'With the increasing number of biotherapeutics in development and their ever-growing complexity, scientists need cell culture solutions they can trust to deliver dependable cellular growth within a controlled and contamination-free environment,' said Hansjoerg Haas, senior director and general manager, laboratory automation, Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'The launch of the Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator brings the latest automation-ready incubation technology to mid-capacity microplate applications, enabling scientists to more easily sustain valuable and vital cell lines for the synthesis and development of future therapeutics.'

The Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator provides research scientists and cell culture biologists with:

  • Controlled humidity through the optional Hydra Smart ultrasonic vaporizer and easy-to-fill external water tank, which removes the need to open the system to maintain water stocks, protecting cells from fluctuating environmental conditions.
  • Reduced risk of contamination through an optional solid copper chamber, as well as a built-in ContraCon automatic decontamination routine, which employs a combination of heat and high humidity.
  • Flexible integration possibilities for quick and easy configuration into laboratory automation platforms via multiple gate positions.
  • A new, quick plate shuttle system design with a mean access time of 12 seconds.
  • A versatile cell culture solution that supports the growth and maintenance of stem, primary, immortalized and organoid cell lines.

For more information on the Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/cytomat.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:56:06 UTC
