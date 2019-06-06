Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Control Labs

06/06/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Thermo Scientific HAAKE MARS iQ Rheometer series provides more analytical capabilities for QC and reliable, user-independent results

HILLSBORO, Ore., June 6, 2019/PRNewswire / -- The Thermo Scientific HAAKE MARS iQ Rheometer was specifically designed to meet the needs of QC labs with built-in features that assist users to deliver more reliable results. Key features such as touchscreen control that allows users to quickly execute standard operating procedures (SOPs) and intuitive 'Connect Assist' functionalities mean QC lab technicians can deliver more consistent and reliable results, even in busy labs with multiple operators running tests.

'The capabilities of the new HAAKE MARS iQ Rheometer series were expanded to equip customers with an extremely capable and reliable QC instrument that can be customized for a lab's needs today and in the future,' said Hanna Granö-Fabritius, senior business director of material characterization at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Those capabilities include:

  • An intuitive, multilingual 7-inch touchscreen which allows users to run SOPs directly from the instrument with step-by-step guidance. The unique touchscreen on the instrument also shows instructions with images from the customer's own lab to clearly illustrate how to do the analysis correctly, step-by-step, for each user that is specific to that lab's process.
  • 'Assist' functionalities that provide lab technicians comprehensive guidance to reduce user errors. For example, the Connect Assist for temperature modules and measuring geometries allows technicians to quickly change accessories with quick coupling, automatic recognition and accurate alignment.
  • Advanced testing methods and normal force capabilities measure axial forces in two directions. This supports texture analysis for sample bending, breaking and squeezing tests or tribology measurements for testing friction, lubrication and wear.
  • A newly designed frame and lift mechanism provide high vibrational damping, minimal temperature expansion and higher chemical resistance to help ensure consistent results.

The new HAAKE MARS iQ Rheometer Series is available for order now. To learn more visit www.thermofisher.com/marsiq.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billionand approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Kathy Gill
Thermo Fisher Scientific
+1 971-294-9262
kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 22:27:02 UTC
