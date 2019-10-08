Thermo Fisher Scientific Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2011 -- Data Talk Update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) closed at $271.93, down $17.23 or 5.96%

-- Lowest close since Aug. 26, 2019, when it closed at $270.92

-- Largest percent decrease since Oct. 26, 2011, when it fell 9.15%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Barron's wrote that lifescience-tools companies took a hit after the medical-testing company Qiagen cut its quarterly growth estimate and said its CEO would step down

-- Down two consecutive days; down 6.97% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending April 17, 2019, when it fell 7.22%

-- Down 6.64% month-to-date

-- Up 21.51% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 34.57%

-- Down 10.97% from its all-time closing high of $305.43 on July 3, 2019

-- Up 13.32% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 9, 2018), when it closed at $239.97

-- Down 10.97% from its 52 week closing high of $305.43 on July 3, 2019

-- Up 30.44% from its 52 week closing low of $208.47 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as low as $270.33; lowest intraday level since Aug. 26, 2019, when it hit $268.89

-- Down 6.51% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 7.8%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 3.9 million shares; highest since June 28, 2019 when 5.2 million shares were traded

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet