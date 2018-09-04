Thermo Fisher Scientific : Showcases Bioprocessing by Design at BPI Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2018/PRNewswire / -- BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition - Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the products and solutions it will feature at the BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition (BPI) exhibit in the John B. Hynes Convention Center, September 4-7, booth 1509. The featured solutions demonstrate how the company collaborates with biologic developers and manufacturers to help them achieve optimal bioprocessing outcomes - an approach called 'Bioprocessing by Design.'

'Our strength as an organization is built on a set of core pillars of performance and collaboration that help address the critical needs of our customers. To achieve this, we focus on technical engagement, innovative product design, manufacturing excellence and strategic supply chain programs,' said Brandon Pence, vice president of market development and strategy at Thermo Fisher. 'Our Bioprocessing by Design approach underscores the value we place on collaboration to help our customers achieve their performance objectives.'

Bioprocessing by Design highlights Thermo Fisher's strength in customer collaboration and emphasizes the company's world class technologies, innovations and services throughout bioprocessing.

Cell Culture

Thermo Fisher brings an unmatched portfolio of technologies and capabilities across suspension and adherent cell cultures, and rigid and flexible single-use technologies. New to BPI is the Gibco ExpiCHO Stable Production Medium designed for ExpiCHO-S cell cultures. The ExpiCHO medium supports an easy transition to stable production while providing high titers without adaptation or additional medium optimization, simplifying the overall process.

Liquid Preparation

For preparation of media, feeds or other bioprocessing liquids, Thermo Fisher offers the Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Mixing (S.U.M.) systems, providing superior mixing dynamics with controls configured to specific process requirements. The HyPerforma S.U.M. system now includes an intuitive Touchscreen Console that delivers state-of-the-art in-process monitoring and automation capabilities. The Touchscreen Console allows users to semi-automate their formulation, pH or saline titrations, and viral inactivation processes.

Purification

For downstream purification processes, the Thermo Scientific POROS Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) resins provide a wide range of hydrophobicities for the purification and separation of biomolecules under low salt conditions, and can be used in all steps of the purification process, including capture, intermediate and final polishing, and aggregate removal. Specific to adeno-associated vector (AAV) serotypes, including chimeric vectors, Thermo Scientific POROS and CaptureSelect AAVX affinity resins improve the downstream processing of gene therapy molecules.

Analytics

Showcasing analytical testing products, Thermo Fisher will feature the Applied Biosystems GlycanAssure Glycan Analysis Systems, which offer a flexible solution for the analysis of N-linked glycans on either multi-capillary electrophoresis or liquid chromatography platforms. The integrated solutions help save labor, time and analysis cost and are designed for high throughput and high data quality in measuring the glycan profile of biologics. For rapid microbial detection, the Applied Biosystems MycoSEQ Mycoplasma Detection Kit is a fully integrated solution for real-time PCR-based mycoplasma detection. Used throughout the bioproduction workflow, the MycoSEQ method is an alternative to costly time-consuming culture-based tests and may be used for both in-process and lot release testing.

For more information about Thermo Fisher products and services exhibited at BPI 2018, please visit our website at news.thermofisher.com.

