Thermo Fisher Scientific : U.K. Regulatory Issues Scupper Thermo Fisher's $925 Million Deal to Buy Roper Unit

By Colin Kellaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific $925 million deal to buy Gatan Inc. from Roper Technologies has been scrapped due to regulatory challenges in the U.K.

Thermo Fisher last June agreed to buy Gatan, which makes instrumentation and software used with electron microscopes, but the companies in December said the deal was delayed as U.K. regulators conducted a further review.

Thermo Fisher and Roper on Monday said they mutually terminated the transaction, but they added that an existing agreement under which Gatan supplies filter systems, cameras and software to Thermo Fisher's electron microscopy business remains intact.

