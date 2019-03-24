Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermo Fisher Scientific : to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

By Jared S. Hopkins and Cara Lombardo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said it is buying Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in a move that would expand the lab-equipment company's presence in the rapidly growing field of gene therapy.

Closely held Brammer Bio, owned by private-equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, provides pharmaceutical companies developing gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies with outsourced research and drugmaking services.

Gene therapies aim to replace defective genes with healthy ones, and researchers consider them to be a promising treatment option for intractable inherited diseases. Nearly 300 gene therapies are under development, aiming to treat more than 100 diseases, according to a recent report from a drug-industry trade group.

Questions remain about how to pay for the therapies, which tend to target conditions with small numbers of patients and can carry seven-figure price tags.

Some health systems aren't yet set up to deal with gene-therapy treatments. Drug companies and insurers are starting to explore new payment models, such as paying in installments.

Brammer Bio was formed in 2016 through the merger of Brammer Biopharmaceuticals and Florida Biologix, which was started a decade earlier as part of the University of Florida. The company makes so-called viral vectors. In gene therapy, a normal gene is delivered via what scientists call a vector, typically a virus genetically altered to contain human DNA.

Brammer's revenue is expected to total $250 million this year, according to Thermo Fisher.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher, which has a market value of roughly $105 billion, sells equipment, chemicals and other raw materials used in pharmaceutical research. Employing some 70,000 people globally, Thermo Fisher had sales in 2018 that totaled more than $24 billion. The company has been an active acquirer in recent years and has indicated it would be considering deals this year.

Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Marc Casper in an interview Sunday called Brammer the leader in making viral vectors. "These medicines are really having a tremendous impact on patients," he said.

Mr. Casper said that manufacturing gene therapies remains a challenge for drugmakers. "One of the real constraints here is manufacturing capacity and the ability to develop these drugs in a cost-effective fashion."

The complexities of manufacturing cell and gene therapies means most will be produced by contract organizations, according to analysts at William Blair & Co.

The annual market for contract development and manufacturing for gene and cell therapies is worth $1 billion and growing more than 25% a year, Mr. Casper said, adding that there are few commercial drugs currently available.

Thermo Fisher and Brammer were already working together on some services and official takeover talks began early this year, Mr. Casper said.

Recent progress in gene therapy has prompted big companies such as Pfizer Inc. and Roche Holding AG to increase their exposure. Roche last month won a heated auction to buy Spark Therapeutics Inc., which makes an FDA-approved gene therapy that treats a condition that can cause blindness and is developing therapies for hemophilia. The Swiss company is paying roughly $4.8 billion -- a premium of more than 100%.

Earlier this month, Pfizer made another bet on gene therapy when it said it would pay for the rights for therapies being developed at French company Vivet Therapeutics.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
08:31pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Acquire Brammer Bio, a Leader in Viral Vector Manu..
PR
07:45pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion
DJ
03/21THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Instruments Recognized by SelectScience
PU
03/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope De..
PU
03/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Metagenomic Sequencing Market Outlook 2025 | Top Key ..
AQ
03/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Scientific - Compact FTIR Spectrometer Features Uniqu..
AQ
03/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : - New Automated Sampling Solution for Volatile Organi..
AQ
03/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Announces Capacity Expansions in Italy and North Caro..
AQ
03/19THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Automated Sampling Solution for Volatile Organic ..
PU
03/19THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New High-Purity Acids Add to Chemicals Portfolio for ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 190 M
EBIT 2019 5 960 M
Net income 2019 3 398 M
Debt 2019 12 681 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 32,64
P/E ratio 2020 28,12
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 276 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim P. Manzi Chairman
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph C. Beery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.88%105 261
DANAHER CORPORATION25.77%92 403
INTUITIVE SURGICAL17.19%64 748
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.55%51 696
ILLUMINA2.95%45 392
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.61%42 375
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.