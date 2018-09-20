Thermo Fisher Scientific : to Launch Global Customer Solution Centers

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced its intent to open multiple Global Customer Solution Centers. The new Global Customer Solution Centers will focus on meeting and exceeding the demands of scientists in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories by developing critical workflows and integrated solutions that help advance chromatography and mass spectrometry worldwide.

With the scientific community determined to overcome key challenges such as global food security and the need to develop novel therapeutics faster, each Customer Solution Center will serve as a unique hub for scientists, customers and regulatory bodies to collaborate with Thermo Fishersubject matter experts. By bringing together leading minds and instrumentation, the network of sites will focus on training, support and the development of next-generation workflows and integrated solutions designed to increase productivity, ease-of-use and return on investment for customers.

'The announcement of the Global Customer Solution Centers demonstrates our commitment to helping scientists push research and technology to the next level,' said Jakob Gudbrand, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. 'Our network of sites will create hubs around the globe for scientists, collaborating organizations and regulatory bodies to work together and develop workflows that will make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.'

'Our research team is confronted with real-life problems within the biopharmaceutical industry every day,' said Christian Huber, professor and head of the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Innovative Tools for Biosimilar Characterization at the University of Salzburg, Austria. 'The analytical tools we develop have significant potential of eventually being implemented in routine analytical workflows for quality control. Our cooperation with the new Thermo Fisher Bio/Pharma Customer Solution Centers offers the possibility of employing the latest workflows for molecular characterization based on cutting-edge high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.'

'In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) establishes science-based standards for articles of food and regulates their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the country's 1.3 billion citizens,' said Pawan Agarwal, chief executive officer, FSSAI. 'The collaboration between the FSSAI and Thermo Fisherat the Food Safety Customer Solution Center in Delhiwill help us build new workflows for food safety testing, train our food centers of excellence and help build capacity and expertise in the region,' said Bhaskar Narayan, Ph.D., advisor of quality assurance, FSSAI.

The inaugural phase of this new global strategic initiative will be marked by multiple Customer Solution Center openings in locations across the world including Indiaand China, followed by additional centers in the U.S. and Europe. Each site will:

Drive toward quality by design (QbD) across the pharmaceutical markets to help increase product quality and yield, to develop more efficient and lean manufacturing processes which is anticipated to ultimately preserve patient/consumer safety so customers will have access to solutions to overcome unique and emerging analytical challenges.

Collaborate with food regulators and standards agencies, utilizing the latest technology to develop methods to help ensure the global food supply is safer and healthier for human consumption.

Embrace the opportunity to collaborate with customers and organizations in the development of next-generation workflow solutions in chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Provide complete workflows to enable scientists to reach new levels of productivity.

For more information on the food and beverage market and the pharma and biopharma market capabilities, please visit www.thermofisher.com/foodandbeverage and www.thermofisher.com/biopharma.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billionand approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

