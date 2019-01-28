Thermo Fisher Scientific : to Sell Anatomical Pathology Business for $1.1 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Monday announced a deal to sell its Anatomical Pathology business to PHC Holdings Corp.

Thermo Fisher said it would sell the business for about $1.14 billion in cash. The company said it expects net dilution to 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately 10 cents.

The Anatomical Pathology business, which provides microscope slides, instruments and consumables, generates about $350 million in annual revenue, Thermo Fisher said. It has about 1,200 employees.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

PHC Holdings is a global healthcare company.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com