Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (TMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermo Fisher Scientific : to sell pathology unit for $1.14 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 06:59pm EST

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, will sell its anatomical pathology business for $1.14 billion in cash, the company said on Monday.

The buyer is PHC Holdings Corp, a healthcare holding company based in Japan.

Thermo Fisher's pathology business sells microscopic slides, centrifuges and other instruments used in diagnosing diseases, and makes about $350 million in annual revenue. It has about 1,200 employees across the United States, Europe and China.

Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered Thermo Fisher forecast a dilution of about 10 cents to adjusted earnings per share in 2019 as a result of the sale, which it expects to close in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
06:59pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to sell pathology unit for $1.14 billion
RE
06:27pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Sell Anatomical Pathology Business for $1.1 Billio..
DJ
06:01pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Signs Agreement to Sell its Anatomical Pathology Busi..
PR
01/23THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Ultra-High-Power X-ray System Improves Inspection of ..
AQ
01/23THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Blood Test Helps Clinicians Identify Potentially ..
AQ
01/22THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Blood Test Helps Clinicians Identify Potentially ..
PU
01/21ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : U.K.'s CMA Refers Roper, Thermo Fisher Deal to Phase Two In..
DJ
01/17BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Global Chromatography Resins Market is projected to reach..
AQ
01/15Best U.S. fund managers of '18 buying healthcare, pot stocks as market wobble..
RE
01/07ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : UK competition watchdog to take a deeper look at Thermo Fis..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 080 M
EBIT 2018 5 596 M
Net income 2018 2 985 M
Debt 2018 17 110 M
Yield 2018 0,27%
P/E ratio 2018 33,57
P/E ratio 2019 29,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
Capitalization 96 981 M
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 265 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim P. Manzi Chairman
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph C. Beery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.65%96 981
DANAHER CORPORATION3.11%74 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL7.54%58 818
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.97%51 823
ILLUMINA-2.02%43 200
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-0.89%41 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.