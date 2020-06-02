Cesca Therapeutics : ThermoGenesis Holdings to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 and Provide a Corporate Strategic Update

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 7, 2020 - ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide a corporate strategic update on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.

A replay of the call will be available until June 4 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10142864. The webcast will be available for three months.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automated manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is marketing a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit in accordance with Section IV.D. of the 'Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease - 2019 during the Public Health Emergency,' issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 16, 2020.

For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.ThermoGenesis.com.

For more information about the Company's Rapid COVID-19 Test, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com/covid-19-test-kit/ or click here to view the listing on the FDA website

