ThermoGenesis : To Delay Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Until Thursday, November 14, 2019

0
11/12/2019 | 02:47pm EST

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced it will delay its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The company now intends to report its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of trading.  A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts/

A replay of the call will be available until December 5 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10136101. The webcast will be available for three months.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: 
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact: 
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermogenesis-holdings-to-delay-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-until-thursday-november-14-2019-300956738.html

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
