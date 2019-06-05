Log in
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(THR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermon : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call - June 6, 2019

06/05/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ('Thermon') will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 3:15 p.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Kevin Fox
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547866/Thermon-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Fiscal-2019-Earnings-Conference-Call--June-6-2019

Released June 5, 2019

Disclaimer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 21:07:04 UTC
